Thirty insurance companies, approached by Donald Trump to underwrite his nearly half-billion dollar bond in a state civil fraud case, after being found liable for misleading authorities and banks about the value of his real estate holdings, have rejected his requests, the former US president's lawyers told a New York court.

Trump must pay $454 million in fines and interest following a judgement from Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron in February. If Trump cannot secure the bond, he will have to pay in cash from his coffers, or risk his properties being seized and sold by the state authorities.

"A bond requirement of this enormous magnitude — effectively requiring cash reserves approaching $1 billion," attorneys wrote in the sprawling filling, "is unprecedented for a private company."

"Even when it comes to publicly traded companies, courts routinely waive or reduce the bond amount. Enforcing an impossible bond requirement as a condition of appeal would inflict manife st irreparable injury on Defendants," they said.

Trump's legal team is asking the New York Supreme Court to intervene to prevent state Attorney General Letitia James from collecting the judgement as early as next week, saying that doing so would cause Trump and his business empire "irreparable injury."

"Obtaining such cash through a 'fire sale' of real estate holdings would inevitably result in massive, irrecoverable losses — textbook irreparable injury," the lawyers said.

'Politically-motivated' charges

Judge Engoron issued his biting ruling following a month long civil fraud trial that sought to determine the damages that Trump was to pay after being found liable for misleading authorities and banks about the value of his real estate holdings.