Singapore appears to be doubling down on its “friend to all, but an enemy to none” mantra when it comes to ties with Israel at a time when Israeli military has killed thousands of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

In February, Singapore’s education ministry introduced lessons in schools on the war in Gaza, which education minister Chan Chun Sing said aims to help students understand their emotions and be emphatic toward others.

But there was an immediate push back from parents who said they were concerned the narrative was pro-Israel since the lessons covered events as they transpired after October 7.

In an open letter to the ministry, concerned parents said students have consistently reported that the materials being taught were “lacking in accurate narration of historical events.”

“Any attempts by students to correct the misinformation has been ignored, shut down or worse, punished. To begin with, teachers facilitating the discussion have wrongly chosen to portray Israel’s current genocide / military occupation of Palestinians as a response to the events of 7 October 2023,” it added.

Taught during what is known as Character and Citizenship Education (CCE) classes, Chan has said the lessons are not intended to be history lessons. It is also not meant to pin blame on any side, he added.

On February 23, the ministry said CCE classes would also cover “discussions on a range of contemporary issues,” including casual racism, mental health, as well as the war in Ukraine.

Students will be taught to “understand the situation from Singapore’s perspectives, including the need to preserve our cohesion and harmony,” the statement said.

“In conducting these lessons, our teachers do not impose their personal views on the students, nor do they advocate for the interests of any particular parties involved in the conflict,” the ministry had said in a statement.

Singapore has called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire at the UN. It voted in favour of two UN General Assembly resolutions on the protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations.

Despite allowing rallies during a previous cycle of violence in 2014, local authorities have rejected applications to use the Speakers’ Corner, an outdoor venue for political speeches and discussions similar to the one in London’s Hyde Park, for events related to Israel’s latest war on Gaza, citing public safety concerns.

Public display of foreign national emblems relating to the Israeli war is also not allowed, while people were told to be careful about supporting fundraising activities, according to two government advisories.

One reason for Singapore’s cautious approach lies in the city-state’s little-known military ties with Israel.

Related Singapore government presents bill to prevent ‘foreign interference’

Israelis as ‘Mexicans’

When Singapore became an independent and sovereign state on August 9, 1965, the fledgling Southeast Asian nation felt the need to build its defence capabilities.

A tiny island country that had just broken its union with Malaysia, Singapore looked to other nations for help, seeking military advice and foreign assistance to get the ball rolling.

Some countries which the late Singaporean leader Lee Kuan Yew and former minister of defence Goh Keng Swee had approached included Egypt and India.

But it was ultimately Israel that acted as an advisor, providing the blueprint for the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) — a little-known fact kept hushed by design and which came to light when Lee wrote about it in his book, From Third World to First: The Singapore Story, published in 2000.

Lee detailed how they referred to the Israelis as “Mexicans” in order “to disguise their presence,” writing, “They looked swarthy enough.”

According to former ambassador of Singapore to Israel Winston Choo, the plan for Singapore bore similarities to the Israeli army's conscription system, which calls on citizens to serve in the military.

Israeli major-general Rehavam Ze'evi had discreetly travelled to Singapore, situated at the Southern tip of Malaysia, to understand the island country’s terrain before developing a master plan, known as the Brown Book, used then to train Singaporeans through a series of prep courses.

“However, the Israeli military advisers’ presence in Singapore presented us with an awkward political quandary,” Choo wrote in a multi-author book, In Beating The Odds Together: 50 Years of Singapore-Israel Ties.

“The Israeli–Palestinian conflict was, and still is, an emotive and salient issue among Southeast Asian Muslims. But Singapore was vulnerable, with few options.

“Therefore,” Choo added, “we had to keep our defence co-operation low-profile to avoid riling up sensitivities. We even referred to the Israeli military advisers as the ‘Mexicans’ to cover up their true identities.” He noted that the “subterfuge did not hinder” the cooperation.