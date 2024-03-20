On October 29, 2023, Aws Albarghouthi—a prominent Palestinian-American researcher in my community whom I deeply respect—wrote on X:

"Today the Israeli army entered our town in the West Bank and shot a bunch of people in cold blood, killing Nasser Albarghouthi.

Note that the West Bank has no Hamas."

Many of the responses to his message were compassionate, expressing condolences over the loss of his relative. But I was taken aback when many people I knew personally responded by denying or justifying what had happened.

Some mused that Nasser Albarghouthi must have been a Hamas fighter. Others accused Aws of lying.

It all felt familiar. I am Israeli-American, and I had just recently learned that two of my family’s in-laws had been murdered on Oct. 7 while at a music festival in the Negev Desert, and a dozen of my first cousin’s friends had all been killed that day in their homes.

When I shared this, I was greeted in part with compassion, but also with denial and blame. Though I hadn't known these in-laws and family friends personally, I still felt fundamentally shaken, but I had very little space to grieve and be human.

Aws Albarghouthi granted me that space and compassion. So he entered my circle of trust. He was the first ever Palestinian in my circle of trust, 33 years into my life. And I think that’s why I was able to recognise, for the first time, what denial and blame look like when they come from "my side." And perhaps, for the first time, I am not tacitly participating in it.

Now I see it everywhere.

There’s widespread famine looming in Gaza, especially in the north, where people are starving to death. But within many of my Israeli circles: denial and blame.

Some friends cling to "Pallywood" conspiracy theories, believing that Palestinians are filming or photographing staged images of themselves suffering to elicit sympathy.

Others share press releases by the Israeli government about how many aid trucks are actually getting into Gaza, despite what humanitarian groups say.

Some solely blame Hamas. Still others share photographs of Palestinians eating shawarma in Rafah and claim that there cannot be a famine if there is shawarma (nevermind that Rafah is in the south, and the existence of shawarma does not rule out a famine).

Perhaps some Israelis do this because of a deep distrust of Palestinian sources. For others it might be because it helps them believe they're on the right side of history.

Only in my Israeli leftist circles do I feel that I can have a conversation about how our country is, for whatever reason, definitely inducing a famine in northern Gaza.

I wonder, in another world, if I'd still be denying and blaming. Like many Israelis, I grew up primed to distrust every Palestinian source by default. When I did try to read Palestinian sources, so much of what I found appeared biased or false, so I assumed that all of it must be biased or false.

In the face of conflicting narratives and information, I often could not tell what was true from what was not. So to cope, I stuck to my circle of trust. My friends and family. I subconsciously enlisted their help in filtering out truth from falsehood.