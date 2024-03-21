UNICEF spokesperson James Elder has called the events unfolding in Gaza a "war on children," saying the situation in Gaza is absolutely devastating for children.

Speaking to Anadolu news agency, Elder said he visited Gaza for the second time since the October 7 attacks, noting "a lot of desperation, a lot of exhaustion among people."

Elder emphasised the dire situation of the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, which particularly deals with injured children.

"Nasser Hospital, which was such a critical hospital functioning, particularly, for wounded children, is no longer operational," he said.

He added: "I have visited two more hospitals today, and the hospitals are very busy. Hospital staff always talk about lack of medical supplies."

Pointing out that UNICEF has been able to deliver a significant amount of medical supplies to hospitals, and emphasising the need to deliver more aid to northern Gaza, the official said: "More than 20 out of Gaza's 36 hospitals are simply not functioning."

"UNICEF called this 'a war against children.' Normally, in all wars, children are the most vulnerable. Around 20 percent of casualties are children in wars, but in Gaza, it is close to 40 percent.

"More than 10,000 children have been killed, and the numbers keep going up. We do not know how many are under the rubble. This is absolutely devastating for children. Many children are hungry, and a famine is imminent."

'Gaza is no place for children right now'