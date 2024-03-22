The British foreign secretary has accused Israel of holding up aid, saying that a key aid crossing in Gaza is blocked by Israel.

David Cameron voiced "enormous frustration" that the UK aid for Gaza has been routinely held up waiting for Israeli permissions.

In a letter to the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Alicia Kearns, Cameron pointed out "arbitrary denials" by the Israeli government.

"UK aid for Gaza has been routinely held up waiting for Israeli permissions. For instance, I am aware of some UK-funded aid being stuck at the border for just under three weeks waiting for approval," said the foreign secretary.

He also refuted claims by Eylon Levy, a former Israeli spokesperson who has been suspended, that the Kerem Shalom border crossing in southern Gaza had been closed on Saturdays at the request of the UN.

Cameron said that Israel closed it due to the Sabbath.

In a now-deleted post on March 8, Levy claimed that there are no limits on the entry of food, water, medicine, or shelter equipment into Gaza.

"Test us. Send another 100 trucks a day to Kerem Shalom and we’ll get them in," he wrote on X, responding to a post by Cameron urging Israel to allow more aid.

"In response to the Israeli spokesman claims you quote in your letter, I can confirm that the UN has not requested that the Kerem Shalom crossings (be) closed on Saturdays. It is our understanding that Israel closes it due to the Sabbath," he said in the letter, shared by Kearns on X on Thursday.