Monday, March 25, 2024

1816 GMT — The White House has said it has not seen indications or a plan for an Israeli invasion of Rafah, Gaza's southernmost town on the Egyptian border, in the coming days.

"We haven't seen any indication that the Israelis are imminently getting ready to conduct a ground operation in Rafah," White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters. "There's no sense right now that this is about to happen in coming days," he said.

Earlier, the White House said it was disappointed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had cancelled a high-level Israeli delegation's planned visit to Washington.

1852 GMT — South Africa welcomes adoption of UN Security Council resolution

South Africa has said it welcomes the adoption of a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

"It is now the responsibility of the United Nations Security Council to ensure that there is compliance with the resolution, which is binding on the parties," South Africa's department of international relations and cooperation said in a statement.

1849 GMT — Israeli minister quits Netanyahu's unity government

A veteran Israeli minister who joined Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's emergency unity government after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack has said he had resigned after not being included in the highest-level war cabinet.

Gideon Saar joined the unity government along with several other members of the opposition to help manage the war on Hamas in Gaza.

"I can't carry the responsibility if I do not have, in my judgment, a real possibility to influence the direction of policy. I simply do not see any benefit in this," Saar said in broadcast remarks.

1819 GMT — White House 'perplexed' by Israel scrapping delegation visit

The White House has said it was "perplexed" by Israel's decision to cancel the visit of a delegation that was to discuss US concerns over a possible offensive in southern Gaza.

"We're kind of perplexed" by the move, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told journalists, saying it "seems like the (Israeli) prime minister's office is choosing to create a perception of daylight here when they don't need to."

1744 GMT — Israel carrying out acts of genocide in Gaza: UN expert

An independent expert working with the UN’s top human rights body says there are "reasonable grounds" to believe Israel has been carrying out genocide in Gaza.

The report from Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, cited Israeli policies and the “patterns of violence” during Israel’s military operation in Gaza since October 7.

It accused Israeli military forces and government leaders of having intentionally violated the laws of war and protections that they confer, “in an attempt to legitimise genocidal violence against the Palestinian people.”

"By analysing the patterns of violence and Israel’s policies in its onslaught on Gaza, this report concludes that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the threshold indicating Israel’s commission of genocide is met," said the report, entitled “Anatomy of a Genocide.”

1737 GMT — Palestinian Authority welcomes UN's Gaza ceasefire vote

The Palestinian Authority has hailed the UN Security Council's demand for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and said the fighting must end permanently.

"We welcome the UN Security Council resolution," Hussein al-Sheikh, minister for civilian affairs in the Authority which has partial administrative control in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, said on social media platform X.

"We call for a permanent cessation to this criminal war and Israel's immediate withdrawal from the Gaza Strip."

1731 GMT — Egypt calls for immediate implementation of UN Gaza resolution

Egypt has called for an immediate implementation of a UN Security Council resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

A statement by the Foreign Ministry said Egypt welcomed the UN resolution despite its imbalance and limited timeframe.

"Egypt calls for the immediate implementation of the ceasefire in a way that opens the way for dealing with all elements of the crisis," it added.

It said the adoption of the resolution “represents an important and necessary first step to put an end to the bloodshed and prevent more Palestinian civilian casualties and to provide the opportunity for humanitarian aid to enter the strip.”

1719 GMT — US to warn Israel on Rafah 'mistake' despite delegation canceling

The United States said Monday it will find ways to warn Israel against an attack on Rafah after a delegation to discuss US concerns was scrapped to protest a UN ceasefire resolution.

"We believe this type of full-scale invasion would be a mistake," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters, adding that Secretary of State Antony Blinken would likely discuss Rafah with visiting Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

1659 GMT — US sees Israeli decision to pull out of talks as overreaction

The United States is perplexed by Israel's abrupt decision to withdraw from scheduled talks this week about Gaza and considers it an overreaction to US abstention from a UN vote, a US official has told reporters.

The official told a small group of reporters that domestic political tensions in Israel probably were responsible for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision not to send an Israeli delegation to Washington for the talks.

President Joe Biden has no plans to call Netanyahu about the decision nor did Netanyahu call Biden about it in advance, the official added.

1654 GMT — UN says humanitarian chief Griffiths quitting for health reasons

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths, who has played a key role in pressing for aid to Gaza and earlier led efforts in Yemen, is quitting due to ill health, the world body has said.

Griffiths, the under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, "has informed the secretary-general of his intention to step down for health reasons," a UN spokesperson said.

1648 GMT — 'Unforgivable' if Gaza ceasefire resolution not implemented: Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged the implementation of the first Security Council resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza after Israel voiced anger.

"This resolution must be implemented. Failure would be unforgivable," Guterres wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

1624 GMT — Türkiye, Jordan welcome the UNSC Gaza decision

Jordan and türkiye have welcomed the UN Security Council’s resolution on Gaza, with both countries saying Israel must comply with the resolution's demands.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said in a statement that the resolution was "a positive step."

“We call on the international community to take a united stand against Israel to end the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and to find a lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” the spokesman said.

Jordan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sufyan Al Qudah noted the resolution "emphasises protecting civilians and allowing the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid."

1622 GMT — Israel 'will not stop war' until hostages freed: defence minister

Israel will not end its war against Hamas until militants free hostages, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said in Washington after Israel cancelled another US-bound delegation over a UN Security Council ceasefire call.

"We have no moral right to stop the war while there are still hostages held in Gaza. The lack of a decisive victory in Gaza may bring us closer to a war in the north," Gallant said ahead of meetings with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

1549 GMT — Hamas welcomes UNSC resolution, ready for prisoners exchange

Hamas has issued a statement welcoming a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, saying it "affirms readiness to engage in immediate prisoner swaps on both sides."

The resolution passed on Monday demands an immediate ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas as well as the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages after the United States abstained from the vote.

1600 GMT — UN resolution must be 'turning point' for Gaza: Palestine

The Palestinian envoy in emotional remarks to the UN Security Council said that the approval of a ceasefire resolution needed to be a "turning point" in ending the Gaza war.

"This must be a turning point," Riyad Mansour said, holding back tears. "This must signal the end of this assault, of atrocities against our people."

1532 GMT — US abstention in UN vote 'hurts' war effort: Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has said the US abstention on a UN Security Council Gaza ceasefire call hurt Israel's fight against Hamas and the effort to release hostages held in the territory.

"It gives Hamas hope that international pressure will allow them to accept a ceasefire without the release of our abductees," Netanyahu said, cancelling the departure of a delegation set to leave for consultations in Washington.

1522 GMT — Gaza ceasefire can 'only' start if Hamas releases hostage: US

The United States said that a ceasefire voted for Monday by the United Nations can "only" be implemented once Hamas begins releasing hostages it still holds.

"A ceasefire can begin immediately with the release of the first hostage," Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, said after the United States, which vetoed previous drafts, abstained in the UN Security Council vote.

"This is the only path to securing a ceasefire."

1521 GMT — France urges 'permanent ceasefire' in Gaza after UN vote

France has urged work on a permanent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas after the Security Council for the first demanded a truce but for the ongoing month of Ramadan.

"This crisis is not over. Our council will have to remain mobilized and immediately get back to work.

After Ramadan, which ends in two weeks, it will have to establish a permanent ceasefire," said France's UN representative, Nicolas de Riviere.

1520 GMT — Netanyahu cancels Israeli delegation to Washington after Gaza vote

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he would not send a delegation as planned to Washington after the United States did not veto a UN Security Council proposal calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Netanyahu, according to a statement from his office, said that Washington's failure to veto the proposal was a "clear retreat" from its previous position, and would hurt war efforts against Hamas in Gaza as well as efforts to release over 130 hostages.

"In light of the change in the American position, Prime Minister Netanyahu decided the delegation would not leave," his office said.

The high-level delegation was due to travel to Washington to discuss a planned Israeli military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

1453 GMT — Hamas blames US for disrupting talks with Israel

Hamas has accused the United States of disrupting ceasefire talks the resistance group has been holding with the Israeli government.

In a statement, Hamas said the US should not be a mediator due to its support of Israel.

"The American administration is the main reason for stalling any agreement," senior Hamas official Husam Badran said in a statement. He also described Washington as a "military partner" of Israel, making it unfit to play the role of mediator.

The US has provided Israel with key diplomatic and military support throughout the war.

1449 GMT — Palestinian Red Crescent calls for safe passage for Gaza hospital

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has called for providing safe humanitarian passage for medics and patients at al Amal Hospital in Khan Younis city in southern Gaza.

Israeli forces raided the hospital on Sunday as part of its ongoing offensive on Gaza.

The organisation said Israeli troops forced the medical staff and wounded Palestinians to evacuate the hospital Sunday night.

"While attempting to leave through the military checkpoint, the teams encountered difficulty moving due to extensive excavation and infrastructure destruction," it said.

1346 GMT — Israel denounces Israel's blocking of UNRWA aid to Gaza

Irish Deputy Prime Minister Micheal Martin on Monday said Israel's blocking of UNRWA aid deliveries into northern Gaza is "completely unacceptable."

"On humanitarian access to Gaza, (UN Secretary-General) Antonio Guterres is crystal clear; blocked aid is a ‘moral outrage’. The use of starvation as a weapon of war is a blatant violation of international humanitarian law," he said on X.

1438 GMT — UNSC for first time seeks 'immediate' Gaza truce as US abstains

The United Nations Security Council has demanded an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian resistance Hamas and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages after the United States abstained from the vote.

The resolution, which demands an "immediate ceasefire" for the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramadan that leads to a "lasting" truce, went through, with all other 14 Security Council members voting yes.

It also demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

The Security Council resolution also "emphasises the urgent need to expand the flow of humanitarian assistance to and reinforce the protection of civilians in the entire Gaza Strip and reiterates its demand for the lifting of all barriers to the provision of humanitarian assistance at scale."

1410 GMT — Netanyahu threatens to cancel delegation to US over UN Gaza vote

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will not send a delegation as planned to Washington if the United States does not veto a UN Security Council proposal calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, Israeli news website Ynet reported on Monday.