Five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver have been killed in an explosion when a suicide bomber attacked their convoy in northwest Pakistan, a top police officer said.

A suicide bomber rammed an explosives laden vehicle into a convoy of Chinese engineers which was on its way from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Mohammad Ali Gandapur, the regional police chief, said on Tuesday.

"Five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver were killed in the attack," Gandapur said.