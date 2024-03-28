Real Madrid and Germany defender Antonio Rudiger has filed a criminal complaint against Julian Reichelt for linking a post about Ramadan by the football player to the Daesh terror group.

Der Spiegel, the German weekly news magazine, reported that Rudiger and the German football body, DFB, took legal action against the former Bild editor-in-chief.

Rudiger, 31, a devout Muslim, posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a white robe on a prayer mat, with his right index finger pointing toward the sky as he wished Muslims a blessed Ramadan.

"Ramadan Mubarak to all Muslims around the world. May the almighty accept our fasting and prayers," he wrote in the March 11 post when the muslim holy month of Ramadan began.

Reichelt wrote March 23 on X that the German central defender was showing the Daesh "salute," referring to Rudiger's post.

'Unproblematic'