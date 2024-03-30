Thousands of people in the Swedish capital Stockholm cancelled Easter celebrations in solidarity with the people of Gaza and demonstrated in support of Palestine.

Approximately 5,000 demonstrators gathered on Saturday in Stockholm's Odenplan district on the call of many non-governmental organisations, demanding Israel stop the war crimes in Gaza.

Along with banners reading "Children are being killed in Gaza", "Stop the genocide" and "Palestine forever," the demonstrators carried models of children killed in Gaza.

They also chanted slogans such as "Free Palestine", "End the occupation" and "Murderer Israel".

Protests in Germany