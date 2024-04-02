French writer Maryse Conde, who became one of the greatest chroniclers of the struggles and triumphs of the descendants of Africans taken as slaves to the Caribbean, has died at age 90.

But the writer born in the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe did not pen her first book until she was nearly 40, and it triggered a controversy that saw authorities in several countries order the copies destroyed.

The mother of four, who once said she "did not have the confidence to present her writing to the outside world," was in her eighties before she won a major award, in 2018.

The New Academy Prize — rushed into existence in Sweden when the Nobel Literature Prize was halted over a rape scandal— praised how Conde "describes the ravages of colonialism and post-colonial chaos in a language which is both precise and overwhelming."

By then the francophone novelist, with close-cropped grey hair, was confined to a wheelchair with a degenerative disease.

But she was delighted, saying in a video message that the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, which is part of France, was normally "only mentioned when there are hurricanes or earthquakes."

Calling out corruption As well as tackling racism, and a multitude of black identities over 30 books, Conde was one of the first to call out the corruption of newly independent African states.

Her first book "Heremakhonon", which means "Waiting for Happiness" in the Malinke language of West Africa, caused a scandal in 1976 and three West African countries ordered the copies destroyed.

"In those days, the entire world was talking of the success of African socialism," she later wrote. "I dared to say that... these countries were victims of dictators prepared to starve their populations."

She found popular and critical success with novels like "Segu" and "I, Tituba, Black Witch of Salem", but Conde still felt snubbed by the French literary establishment, never winning its top prizes.

There was belated recognition in 2020 when President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to "the fights she has waged, and more than anything this kind of fever she carries within her," awarding her the Grand Cross of the National Order of Merit.

Black awakening

Conde's life was almost as eventful as one of her historical novels.

Born Maryse Boucolon on 11 February 1934, she grew up the youngest of eight children in a middle-class family in Guadeloupe, a French island in the Caribbean, and only realised she was black when she went to an elite school in Paris at the age of 19.