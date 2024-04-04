NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg urged the United States to stick with Europe as the military alliance turned 75 menaced by Russia and the spectre of Donald Trump's return to power.

"I don't believe in America alone, just as I don't believe in Europe alone. I believe in America and Europe together in NATO because we are stronger and safer together," Stoltenberg said on Thursday at a ceremony at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Foreign ministers from NATO's 32 countries will hold a ceremony at its Brussels headquarters to fete the organisation that bills itself as the "most powerful and successful alliance in history".

But, amid the cake-cutting and speeches, NATO is grappling with one of its most serious challenges since it emerged from the ashes of World War II in 1949 to counter the Soviet Union.

"As we celebrate NATO's achievements, we do not rest upon them," alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"Europe now faces war on a scale we thought was resigned to history."

Political wrangling

Since Russia launched its all-out offensive on Ukraine two years ago, a reinvigorated NATO has added Finland and Sweden to its ranks and bolstered its forces in eastern Europe.