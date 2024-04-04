WORLD
As NATO turns 75, chief says US, Europe 'safer together'
NATO marks 75 years since its founding with the Western alliance confronted by the urgent need to do more to help Ukraine win a war currently roiling Europe.
North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a speech while international foreign ministers listen on, as they attend the alliance's 75th anniversary at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels on April 4, 2024. / Photo: AFP
April 4, 2024

NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg urged the United States to stick with Europe as the military alliance turned 75 menaced by Russia and the spectre of Donald Trump's return to power.

"I don't believe in America alone, just as I don't believe in Europe alone. I believe in America and Europe together in NATO because we are stronger and safer together," Stoltenberg said on Thursday at a ceremony at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Foreign ministers from NATO's 32 countries will hold a ceremony at its Brussels headquarters to fete the organisation that bills itself as the "most powerful and successful alliance in history".

But, amid the cake-cutting and speeches, NATO is grappling with one of its most serious challenges since it emerged from the ashes of World War II in 1949 to counter the Soviet Union.

"As we celebrate NATO's achievements, we do not rest upon them," alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"Europe now faces war on a scale we thought was resigned to history."

Political wrangling

Since Russia launched its all-out offensive on Ukraine two years ago, a reinvigorated NATO has added Finland and Sweden to its ranks and bolstered its forces in eastern Europe.

Recommended

Alliance members also have thrown their weight behind Kiev -- which is bidding to join NATO -- by sending Ukraine weapons worth tens of billions of dollars.

But those supplies have now dwindled as support from leading NATO power the United States remains stuck by political wrangling. On the frontline, Ukraine's outgunned forces have been pushed onto the back foot.

In the face of surging Russian missile attacks on its infrastructure, Kiev is pleading with its Western backers to send all the Patriot defence systems they can spare.

Stoltenberg, meanwhile, has proposed a 100-billion-euro ($108-billion) five-year fund in a bid to ensure long-term support for Ukraine.

He is also pushing to get NATO as an organisation more directly involved in coordinating deliveries, something the alliance has so far refused to do out of concern it could drag it closer to war with Russia.

Part of the urgency for the plan, officials say, is to try to protect support for Ukraine from the possible return of Donald Trump to the White House after US elections in November.

The former US president has worried allies by criticising backing for Kiev and he unleashed a political firestorm by saying he would "encourage" Russia to go after NATO allies who do not spend enough on defence.

