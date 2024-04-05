Pro-Palestine protesters have blocked the entrance of weapons manufacturer Lockheed Martin, in Sunnyvale, California, demanding an end to military aid to Israel amid Tel Aviv's carnage in besieged Gaza, which has been receiving unconditional political and military support from Washington.

Some 135 protesters gathered on Thursday from 6 am to 11 am, blocking employees from entering, the Bay Area Palestine Solidarity coalition said.

The protesters held signs that read "Free Palestine", "Stop arming Israel", and "War criminals work here", referring to Lockheed Martin.

The coalition said the protesters de-escalated a violent Lockheed Martin employee who almost snapped and threatened to run over the demonstrators.

"One enraged Lockheed Martin employee threatened to drive over protesters, brandished a knife, and yelled, 'Somebody's gonna die.' Our folks safely de-escalated the violent employee," Bay Area Palestine Solidarity said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A video posted on social media showed the employee driving fast towards the protesters, pulling out a knife and threatening them before the situation was de-escalated.

"This blockade reflects others that across the globe at weapons manufacturers in protest of their contributions to Israel’s genocide of Palestinians. We all have a collective responsibility to disrupt the war machine until Palestine is free," Bay Area Palestine Solidarity said.

Lockheed Martin is one of the US' leading manufacturers of missiles and weapons.