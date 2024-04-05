China has extended its manufacturing domination to clean energy industries in recent years, alongside a global push for climate crisis action, but that is starting to worry the United States, Europe and others.

Washington is especially concerned about "overcapacity", where Chinese subsidies to industries such as solar, electric vehicles and batteries threaten to undercut these sectors in other countries.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has vowed to raise the issue in her talks with key Chinese officials this week.

Here is a look at China's power in these green tech sectors:

Solar dominance

China is the world's biggest emitter of the greenhouse gases driving climate crisis, such as carbon dioxide.

A report by the analytics firm noted that China put more than $130 billion into the solar industry in 2023.

With these investments, "China will hold more than 80 percent of the world's polysilicon, wafer, cell, and module manufacturing capacity from 2023 to 2026", Wood Mackenzie added, referring to materials key to the production of solar panels.

This is worrying for Washington, as the United States tries to build up its production capacity to reduce dependence on China and support its own green transition.

On Wednesday, Yellen told reporters that beyond tax subsidies for green industries, Washington would not rule out other means of protecting these sectors, such as trade barriers.

Electric vehicles

China's auto exports rocketed 57.9 percent on-year to a record of 4.9 million units in 2023.

This was dr iven by a 77.6 percent jump in new energy vehicles (NEVs) -- including all-electric and plug-in hybrids -- to more than 1.2 million units, state media reported, citing data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In 2023, state media noted, China made up more than 60 percent of global NEV sales.