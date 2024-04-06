Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reacted to a bombshell expose by British newspaper The Guardian, admitting the country's has a policy of eliminating anti-New Delhi individuals abroad and that "Pakistan has also started understanding this."

"If any terrorist from a neighbouring country tries to disturb India or carry out terrorist activities here, he will be given a fitting reply. If he escapes to Pakistan, we will go to Pakistan and kill him there," Singh said in an interview with an Indian TV news channel on Friday.

He was reacting to an article in Guardian that alleged agents of New Delhi's powerful Research and Analysis Wing [or RAW], had been involved in up to 20 extrajudicial killings of individuals in Pakistan since 2020.

The report included statements by intelligence officers from India and Pakistan, documents shared by Pakistani researchers, and allegations about how India began to organise assassinations abroad — from its sleeper cells in UAE and elsewhere — under a change in national security policy after 2019.

"India always wants to maintain good relations with its neighbouring countries ... But if anyone shows India the angry eyes again and again, comes to India and tries to promote terrorist activities, we will not spare them," Singh said.

Singh also cited the right-wing Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that this policy is "right".

"India has the capability to do so. Pakistan has also started understanding this."

Meanwhile, Pakistani Foreign Office on Friday said that the Indian network of extrajudicial killings has become a "global phenomenon". Citing assassination plots unearthed in Canada and United States last year, it said the killings "required a coordinated international response."

Relations between the countries have worsened since a 2019 suicide bombing of an Indian military convoy in India-administered Kashmir, that killed at least 44 India soldiers, was claimed by a Pakistan-outlawed militant group, leading New Delhi to carry out an air strike on what it said was a militant base in Pakistan.

Pakistan in turn rejected the accusation of sheltering the militant group and claimed to have shot down two Indian air force fighter jets and launched air strikes at six targets in India-administered Kashmir.

Days later, in a move to mitigate regional tensions, Islamabad returned the captured Indian pilot to New Delhi.