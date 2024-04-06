In pictures: Quds Day rallies call for end to 'Israel's genocide in Gaza'
WORLD
2 MIN READ
In pictures: Quds Day rallies call for end to 'Israel's genocide in Gaza'Protesters gather in many countries to mark International Quds Day, Arabic for Jerusalem Day, to express solidarity with Palestine and denounce Israeli carnage in Gaza that many experts say plausibly amounts to genocide.
Thousands gather in New York to mark Quds Day and express solidarity with Palestine amid Israel's carnage in besieged Gaza. / Photo: AFP
April 6, 2024

Muslims have observed Quds Day — Arabic for Jerusalem Day — across many countries to express solidarity with the Palestinians and condemn Israeli carnage in Gaza that many experts say plausibly amounts to genocide.

People in many countries, including the US, Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon, Iran, Pakistan, India, Syria and others, took out rallies to mark the annual event which falls on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The event is often critical of Israel and focuses on its brutal occupation of Palestine.

Recommended
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington