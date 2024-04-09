Democratic Representative from Wisconsin, Congressman Mark Pocan, has revealed that 16 additional Democrats have signed a letter urging US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to halt all weapons transfers to Israel which is accused of carrying out genocide in Gaza.

Pocan expressed optimism about the momentum, stating on Monday: "Big news! Our letter to withhold offensive arms transfers to Israel has picked up steam today. We have added 16 signers for our final push — 56 Members of Congress total. A shift is underway!"

The decision points to unease and concerns within the Democratic Party regarding the ongoing conflict in the Middle East amid heavy Palestinian casualties at the hands of invading Israeli troops and US weapons both.

Last week, former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a key ally of President Biden, joined dozens of congressional Democrats in signing the letter.

The letter not only calls for a cessation of weapons transfers but also urges the White House to conduct an independent investigation into an Israeli air strike that resulted in the deaths of seven staff members, six of them foreigners, from the aid organisation World Central Kitchen.

Pelosi's involvement signals a significant alignment of influential figures within the party behind the push for policy changes regarding US support for Israel.

The letter has drawn support from a range of high-profile Democrats, including Representatives Barbara Lee, Rashida Tlaib, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Their backing also underscores a broader shift within the Democratic Party, reflecting a growing sentiment among lawmakers to reassess US-Israel relations and advocate for a more balanced approach in addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

As tensions in the region continue to escalate, the fresh developments have imposed increasing pressure on the Biden administration to reconsider its stance on military aid to Israel and prioritise diplomatic efforts toward achieving lasting peace in Gaza.

"In light of the recent strike against aid workers and the ever-worsening humanitarian crisis, we believe it is unjustifiable to approve these [new] weapons transfers," the letter highlights.