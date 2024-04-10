European Union lawmakers have approved a major revamp of the bloc’s migrationlaws on how to manage the entry of thousands of people without authorisation.

The members of the European Parliament voted on Wednesday on the "Pact on Migration and Asylum", regulations and policies meant to help address the issue of who should take responsibility for migrants and asylum seekers when they arrive.

The proceedings were briefly interrupted by a group of demonstrators in the public gallery who wore shirts marked “this pact kills” and said “vote no!”

The 27 EU member countries must now endorse the reform package, possibly in a vote in late April before it can enter force.

'Bare minimum'

The plan was drawn up after 1.3 million people, mostly those fleeing war in Syria and Iraq, sought refuge in Europe in 2015.

The EU’s asylum system collapsed, reception centres were overwhelmed in Greece and Italy, and countries further north built barriers to stop people from entering.

But few have admitted to being happy with the new policy response to one of Europe’s biggest political crises, and even the lawmakers who drafted parts of the new regulations are unwilling to support the entire reform package.

Dutch lawmaker Sophie i’nt Veld, who drew up the assembly’s position on migrant reception conditions, described the pact as “the bare minimum” in terms of a policy response, but she does not want to torpedo it by voting against it.

“We will not have another opportunity to come to an agreement,” she said, adding that she planned to abstain from some of the votes.