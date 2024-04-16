Tuesday, April 16, 2024

1448 GMT — Ukraine has identified almost 37,000 people, including military personnel, who are unaccounted for since Russia began its war in February 2022, warning the actual figure may be "much higher".

Calculating the exact number of missing is difficult, as Russian forces still occupy around a fifth of the country and neither side regularly releases data on military casualties.

"Almost 37,000 people are considered missing — children, civilians and military. These figures may be much higher," Ukraine's human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said.

He said Ukraine and the Red Cross had identified about 1,700 people "illegally detained" by Russia, which he accused of "abducting civilians" since 2014, when war with Moscow-backed separatists in the country's east first broke out.

1715 GMT — Yellen says it's important to unlock value of Russian assets to aid Ukraine

US and its Group of Seven (G7) allies continue to explore a range of possibilities to unlock the value of nearly $300 billion in frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said.

Yellen said the United States and the G7 were absolutely committed to Ukraine's support, and she urged Congress to approve urgently needed military and budgetary support.

"This is a humanitarian and moral imperative, and also an economic war, given the war's significant negative impact on economies around the world," Yellen said in a news conference on the sidelines of meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington.

1407 GMT —Ukraine's Zelenskyy signs new army draft law to reinforce exhausted troops

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed into law a bill overhauling army mobilisation rules, according to the parliamentary website, as Ukraine seeks to address acute troop shortages in its fight against Russia.

The law will come into force a month after it is officially published.

It obliges men to update their draft data with the authorities, boosts payments to those who volunteer, and adds new punishment for draft dodging.

1019 GMT — Ukraine 'ran out' of missiles to defend key plant: Zelenskyy

Russia was able to destroy a key power plant serving Kiev because Ukraine ran out of defensive missiles, Zelenskyy has said.

For three-and-a-half weeks, Russia has launched near-continuous strikes on Ukraine's power grid, leaving over a million people without electricity.

The Trypilska thermal power station, one of the biggest electricity suppliers to the Kiev region, was destroyed by Russian missiles on April 11.

"There were 11 missiles flying. We destroyed the first seven. Four destroyed Trypilska. Why? Because there were zero missiles," Zelenskyy said in an interview with US channel PBS.

"We ran out of missiles to defend Trypilska," he said.

0931 GMT — Germany's Scholz seeks Chinese role in 'just peace' for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said he hoped Berlin and Beijing could help achieve a "just peace" in Ukraine as he met President Xi Jinping in the Chinese capital.