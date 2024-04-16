WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's first earth observation satellite completes one year in space
IMECE, launched into space on April 15, 2023, has executed its mission successfully, the Turkish industry and technology minister says, adding, Türkiye has proved its ability in space technologies.
Türkiye's first earth observation satellite completes one year in space
IMECE's key components are indigenous, including its electro-optic camera, which has a high resolution from approximately 700 kilometres (435 miles), Kacır notes. / Photo: AA Archive
April 16, 2024

Türkiye’s first indigenous high-resolution Earth observation satellite, IMECE, completed its first year in space, the country's industry and technology minister has said.

Mehmet Fatih Kacir wrote on X on Monday that IMECE, which was developed by the TUBITAK Space Technologies Research Institute and launched into space on April 15, 2023, has executed its mission successfully.

RelatedTürkiye launches first domestic observation satellite IMECE into space

He noted that all of IMECE's key components are indigenous, including its electro-optic camera, which has a high resolution from approximately 700 kilometres (435 miles).

"With the IMECE satellite's mission, Türkiye has proved its ability in space technologies. We will send Türkiye's first national communications satellite TURKSAT 6A into space in the week of July 8. This will make us one of the 11 countries that can develop its own communications satellites in the world," Kacir added.

Recommended

IMECE's mission

IMECE is a remote sensing satellite produced with local resources of up to 60 percent by the TUBITAK.

Developed entirely with national resources, Türkiye spearheaded the entire process from the satellite’s design to its production, assembly, integration, and comprehensive testing.

It is capable of taking images from all around world with high-resolution electro-optical camera, serving various sectors such as defence, environmental monitoring, disaster management, urban planning, agriculture, and forestry.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington