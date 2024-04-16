Palestinians from the village of Al Mughayyir in the central occupied West Bank witnessed a night of terror due to the unprecedented attacks carried out by illegal Israeli settlers under the protection of Israel's army as if they were an extension of the crimes taking place in Gaza.

Residents of the village, located on the eastern slopes of the West Bank, appear to be in a state of shock.

At least one Palestinian was killed and dozens were injured, while many vehicles and homes were burned down during the illegal Jewish settlers' attack.

The Israeli army has imposed a siege on the Al Mughayyir village with military checkpoints since earlier Saturday.

At the main entrance to the town connecting with the village of Abu Falah, the frames of 11 vehicles were piled up and completely burned.

Night of terror

“We lived through a terrifying and disastrous night as a result of settler attacks under the protection of the Israeli army,” said Kazem al Haj Muhammad, a settlement resistance activist in Al Mughayyir.

He told Anadolu that “more than 15 vehicles were burned in the village, several houses were partially burned, and barracks for raising sheep were burned and destroyed as well.”

Muhammad pointed out that the attacks resulted in the death of one Palestinian and the injury of more than 40 others.

He stressed that the illegal settlers are implementing the Israeli government’s agenda based on expelling residents and seizing lands.

He pointed to residential settlement outposts and other pastoral outposts, saying: “They control everything, preventing residents from reaching their lands, and preventing shepherds from grazing their livestock.”

A Palestinian, Osama Jabr Abu Alia, told Anadolu that "about 1,500 settlers, most of them carrying weapons, attacked the residents. What can we do?"

“We are no better than our people in Gaza,” he said, adding that “our homes were burned and nothing remained of our vehicles.”