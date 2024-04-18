The United States is snapping back sanctions on Venezuela's crucial oil industry after easing some of the penalties for six months in return for assurances the South American country would hold free and fair elections this year.

"We are concerned that [President Nicolas] Maduro and his representatives prevented the democratic opposition from registering the candidate of their choice, harassed and intimidated political opponents, and unjustly detained numerous political actors and members of civil society," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement on Wednesday.

Oil companies would have a winding-down period until May 31 to comply with the sanctions, Miller said.

However Washington would "continue to assess sanctions policy" based on the Maduro government's actions leading up to the election, the State Department said.

Venezuela is set to hold presidential elections on July 28, 2024, with the winner commencing a six-year term starting January 10, 2025.

Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserves in the world, but production has plummeted after years of mismanagement and crushing sanctions.

Caracas vowed its oil sector would keep going regardless of US policy.

"We will not stop, with or without a license," Petroleum Minister Pedro Tellechea told reporters ahead of Washington's announcement.

The sanctions move is not without risk for Biden as he makes his own bid for reelection this year.

Venezuelan authorities have previously threatened to hit Biden in the sensitive area of migration. More than seven million Venezuelans have fled over the past decade, with many coming to the United States.