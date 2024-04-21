Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh has warned against a possible military operation by the Israeli army in Rafah and said that it could lead to a massacre against the Palestinian people.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu on Saturday, Haniyeh said, “I call on all brotherly countries, our brothers in Egypt, our brothers in Türkiye, our brothers in Qatar as mediators, and the European countries to take action to restrain (Israeli) aggression and prevent the operation in Rafah, as well as the complete withdrawal (of the Israeli army) from the Gaza Strip and the end of the attacks on Gaza".

Regarding the resistance of the Palestinian people, Haniyeh said, "If the Zionist enemy enters into Rafah, Palestinian people will not raise the white flag. The resistance fighters in Rafah are ready to defend themselves and resist attacks.”

What Israel wants is 'unacceptable'

Emphasizing that Israel has not accepted a ceasefire in Gaza despite all the negotiations, as dozens of proposals have been submitted through mediators, Haniyeh said: "All it wants is to take back the prisoners and then restart the war in Gaza, and this is not possible."

"The Israeli army must completely withdraw from Gaza. Israel also does not want the displaced people to return to northern Gaza. It accepts a limited and gradual return. It is unacceptable.”

He emphasized that Israel proposed a small number of people for a prisoner exchange despite having arrested nearly 14,000 Palestinians from the West Bank and Gaza since October 7.

“It is Israel and the US, which does not exert any pressure (on Israel), and that is preventing an agreement from being reached. As soon as Israel accepts these demands, we will be ready to reach the agreement," he added.

Haniyeh noted that while Hamas showed flexibility in negotiations, Israel took an uncompromising stance, attributing the failure and interruption of talks to the attitude.

Gaza governance after war

Haniyeh stated that Gaza will be governed by Palestinians when the war ends.

“Hamas is not insisting on being the sole authority in the administration of Gaza, but we are part of the Palestinian people and can establish a national unity government on a partnership basis and agree on the administration of Gaza," he said.

"These are national issues. We will not allow the situation of Palestine in Gaza, the West Bank, or both to be regulated by occupiers or anyone else”.

Haniyeh said alternatives regarding the administration of Gaza have been proposed, but success for the alternatives is not possible.

"We made a two-stage call for the regulation of Palestinian domestic politics. The first stage consists of the reorganisation of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) to include all Palestinian groups. The second stage involves the establishment of a national government that will undertake the reconstruction of Gaza and unify the institutions in the West Bank and Gaza under one roof, and ensure the holding of presidential, legislative, and national council elections,” he said.

Haniyeh underlined that Gaza is a national part of Palestine, indicating that Hamas expects the national consensus government covering Gaza and the West Bank to govern after the war.

'Tens of thousands of martyrs under rubble'