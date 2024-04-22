The controversial UK government plans for deporting migrants and refugees to Rwanda has cleared Parliament after a marathon tussle between the House of Lords and House of Commons lasting late into the night.

Members of the unelected upper house, who scrutinise proposed legislation, repeatedly sent back the plans with amendments to MPs in the lower chamber but eventually agreed early on Tuesday to make no further changes, ensuring the bill will now become law.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised to start sending asylum seekers to Rwanda within 10 to 12 weeks.

Sunak said the government had booked commercial charter planes and trained staff to take migrants to Rwanda, a policy he hopes will boost his Conservative Party's flagging fortunes before an election later this year.

The House of Lords had long refused to back the divisive legislation without additional safeguards, but eventually relented after Sunak said the government would force Parliament to sit as late into Monday night as necessary to get it passed.

"No ifs, no buts. These flights are going to Rwanda," Sunak told a news conference earlier on Monday.