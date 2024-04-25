The recently concluded three-day

visit

to Pakistan by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is significant for both countries, but for different reasons.

It was the first official visit by the Iranian head of government to any country since it fired hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel on April 13, in response to the bombing of Tehran’s embassy in Damascus by Tel Aviv that killed 16 people on April 1.

For Pakistan, it was the maiden visit by any head of government after the February 8 general election that brought a coalition of political parties to power with Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister.

But above all, the high-profile visit served to repair the cracks that nearly destroyed the bilateral relations back in January when the two countries conducted air strikes into each other’s territories ostensibly to eliminate terrorist hideouts.

Speaking to TRT World, seasoned Pakistani diplomat Maleeha Lodhi said Raisi’s visit should be seen in the context of the January air strikes that plunged the bilateral relations to “an all-time low”.

“This visit is an effort to normalise relations between the two neighbours… it is a strategic compulsion for both,” says Lodhi who previously served as Pakistan’s envoy to the UK, US and UN.

Both Iran and Pakistan have accused each other of backing militant groups consisting of ethnic Baloch. In a missile strike on January 16 within Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan, Iran targeted members of Jaish al Adl, a militant group that Tehran accuses of mounting attacks on its security forces in the border areas.

Tehran claimed hitting two bases of the militant group, but Pakistan insisted the unprovoked violation of the country’s airspace killed two children and wounded three girls instead.

Two days later, Pakistan conducted air strikes in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan province against members of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), an ethno-nationalist separatist outfit, killing at least seven people. Diplomatic relations hit rock bottom for about 10 days with both countries recalling their respective ambassadors.

“The warm optics of the visit and substantive discussions have helped to mend ties between them and placed relations on a positive trajectory,” says Lodhi.

For Pakistan, Raisi’s visit is more important for bilateral reasons, she says, adding that the war on Gaza by Israel must surely have been discussed at length in official talks.

Analysts also see the high-profile visit as an effort by Iran to secure an “expression of support from Islamabad” as it stumbles deeper into a dangerous conflict with Israel.

According to security and foreign affairs expert Syed Baqir Sajjad, who attended the Iranian president’s hour-long address on April 22 in Islamabad, Raisi dedicated “90 percent” of his speech to the issue of Gaza.

“Iran wants to tell the audience, both home and abroad, that it’s trying to rally international support for the persecuted people of Gaza,” he tells TRT World.

Tackling terror outfits

The two countries vowed to ban terrorist organisations that operate in their respective countries and create instability in the border areas.

Sajjad says there’s some difference of opinion on the two sides of the border about the best way to tackle terrorism.

“Some tactical and geographic realities must be taken into account. It's a very vast border that’s porous and rugged. So operationally, it’s very difficult to take control of the entire space. Both countries are struggling,” he says.

Sajjad downplayed the view that at least some elements within these terror groups operate with tacit approval from their respective security establishment on either side of the border.