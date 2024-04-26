On a balmy day in the second week of April, thousands of Palestinians poured onto Al Rashid Street - hoping to return to northern Gaza, to their devastated homes they were forced to leave months ago by the marauding Israeli army.

Some held the hands of their children, others cradled babies in their arms. Some pushed wheelchairs with the aged and disabled, while others balanced a bag or two on their heads, the only things they could carry back to what was left of their homes after months of a brutal Israeli military offensive.

The exodus was sparked by rumours that Israeli forces would let women, children under 14 and adults over 50 cross the checkpoint along Al Rashid Street and allow them to cross over to the north.

On April 14, however, the Israeli army denied any plans to open the checkpoint. Instead, soldiers blocked the path of the travelling Palestinians and fired on the crowd.

At least five Palestinians were killed and several others injured in the unprovoked firing on unarmed civilians, which drew worldwide condemnation.

As the Israeli army’s Arabic language spokesperson Avichay Adraee ruled out any plans to allow people to return to north Gaza, the people were forced to turn back southward.

Others, like Mohammed Abu Jarad, a Palestinian teacher who fled to Rafah from the town of Beit Lahia, know very well the price they could pay for trying to return to his home.

“We have not attempted to return to the north because of the presence of the Israeli occupation forces in the Netzarim area,” Abu Jarad tells TRT World, referring to an area where the Israeli forces have built a protective corridor and effectively split Gaza into two halves.

“If we do so, we expose ourselves to being killed.”

Since launching the military offensive in Gaza – following the October 7 cross-border blitzkrieg by Hamas – the Israeli military has also built two outposts and erected several checkpoints in what is now known as the Netzarim Corridor.

In its initial evacuation orders to leave north Gaza on October 13, the Israeli army forced nearly half of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million to move south, claiming the evacuation was temporary.

Some international organisations criticised this policy as a form of forced displacement, and the United Nations General Assembly called upon Israel to rescind the move.

In response, Israeli officials claimed their sole aim was to protect civilians from intensive bombardment in the area, but actions on the ground tell a different story.

“Israel called on Palestinians to leave and promised to secure their return, but that quickly turned out to be false,” says a Palestinian researcher and academic who preferred to identify himself only by his pseudonym, Dr Ali Abo Al Hassan.

“Now, they are building a buffer zone in the areas they cleared of structures and people, confiscating 16 percent of Gaza,” Al Hassan tells TRT World.

Trapped in Rafah

In December, as Israel’s ground invasion expanded to central Gaza, Palestinians taking shelter in south-eastern Gaza after being displaced from the north were ordered to move further south. In effect, they were pinned down in Rafah, the southernmost city of the besieged enclave – once home to 250,000 people.

Today, more than six months into Israel’s war on Gaza, over a million displaced Palestinians are crammed into Rafah–in dire need of humanitarian aid, with limited access to essential necessities such as water, food, hygiene, shelter, medical supplies, and electricity since October 7.

Abu Jarad's town, Beit Lahia, located near the northern border between Gaza and Israel, was one of the most intensively bombed areas by Israeli air strikes and shelling. To protect their children from this terror, they initially evacuated to a shelter school.

However, as the bombing intensified around the school and the Israeli army advanced, Abu Jarad's family was forced to flee once again and head towards Rafah.

Taking a huge risk to travel from Beit Lahia to the south on an extremely unsafe route, where many families were bombed on their way to Rafah, they arrived only to find no empty shelters available, adding to their displacement.

“There was no longer enough space in the shelter schools, and we had no relatives to stay with,” Abu Jarad says. With his extended family of 11, including six children, he now lives in a tent west of Rafah.

While the United Nations shelters are overcrowded and apartments and buildings house hundreds, many are left to live in tents and makeshift shacks, struggling to meet their essential needs.

“Life in Rafah is unbearable,” he says. “The simplest tasks are difficult, from using the bathroom to obtaining water for drinking and daily use.”

Monitoring movement