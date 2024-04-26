WORLD
3 MIN READ
Premature baby girl rescued from dead mother's womb dies in Gaza
The Palestinian baby, born after her mother's death in an Israeli strike, died due to the deterioration of her health, leaving her family completely wiped out.
Premature baby girl rescued from dead mother's womb dies in Gaza
Palestinian infant, Sabreen Jouda, rescued from her mother's womb after the Israeli strike killed in Gaza. / Photo: AP
April 26, 2024

A premature Palestinian infant, rescued from her mother's womb shortly after the woman was killed in an Israeli air strike, has died, her uncle said.

Sabreen Jouda died in a Gaza hospital on Thursday after her health deteriorated and medical teams were unable to save her, said her uncle on Friday, Rami al-Sheikh.

Sabreen's home in the southern Gaza city of Rafah was hit by an Israeli air strike shortly before midnight Saturday. Her parents and four-year-old sister were killed.

First responders took the bodies to a nearby hospital, where medical workers performed an emergency cesarean section on her mother, Sabreen al-Sakani, who was 30 weeks' pregnant. The infant was kept in an incubator in a neonatal intensive care unit at another hospital until she died five days later.

Al-Sheikh told The Associated Press that Sabreen was buried next to her father on Thursday.

"We were attached to this baby in a crazy way," he said, speaking near Sabreen's grave in a cemetery in Rafah.

"God had taken something from us but given us something in return" with the baby surviving after her family died, he said.

"But (now) he has taken them all. My brother’s family is completely wiped out. It's been deleted from the civil registry. There is no trace of him left behind.”

RelatedGaza a 'repeat of Auschwitz without the gas chambers'—Nobel peace nominee
Recommended

Israel's brutal Gaza war

More than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed during Israel's Gaza war, according to local health officials, who say about two-thirds of the dead are women and children.

Israel declared war on Gaza and unleashed a pulverizing air and ground offensive in Gaza in response to the Hamas October 7 attack on southern Israel.

The Hamas-led blitz killed about 1,200 people in Israel and the Palestinian resistance factions took 250 Israelis hostage.

More than half of Gaza's 2.3 million people have sought refuge in Rafah, where Israel has conducted near-daily raids as it prepares for a possible offensive in the city.

RelatedWhy Palestinians can leave north Gaza but can't return?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington