Thousands of Georgians marched through the capital, Tbilisi, as protests built against a bill on "foreign agents" that the country's opposition and Western countries have said is authoritarian and Russian-inspired.

Georgia's parliament said it would hold the bill's second reading on Tuesday, with opposition parties and civil society groups calling for mass protests against its expected passage.

If passed, the draft law would require organisations receiving more than 20 percent of their funding from abroad to register as "foreign agents" or face fines.

Protester Nika Shurgaia said on Sunday he feared many non-government organisations would be shuttered because of what he called "the Russian law".

This label has been adopted by the opposition to compare the bill to a law used to crush dissent in Russia.

"There are hundreds of such NGOs who have done so much good for Georgia and now they face being stigmatised and possibly shut down," Shurgaia said.

Bill could hamper EU relations