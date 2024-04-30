WORLD
'Over 10,000 people' missing, suspected buried under rubble in Gaza
The Palestinian Civil Defense Service notes that missing people are not included in the Health Ministry's death toll list, "therefore, the number of martyrs exceeds 44,000."
Rescue teams started to recover bodies that are completely decomposed, from under the rubble of buildings in northern Gaza / Photo: AFP
April 30, 2024

The Palestinian Civil Defense Service has said more than 10,000 people are still missing under the rubble across Gaza since the start of the Israeli onslaught against Gaza on October 7.

"We estimate that there are over 10,000 missing people under the rubble of hundreds of destroyed homes since the start of the (Israeli) aggression," a statement by the Civil Defense said on Tuesday.

It noted that those missing people are not included in the Health Ministry death toll list, "therefore, the number of martyrs exceeds 44,000."

Its rescue teams started to recover bodies that are completely decomposed, from under the rubble of buildings in northern Gaza, it added.

More than 34,535 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 77,704 others injured amid mass destruction and severe shortages of necessities.

More than six months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85 percent of the enclave’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
