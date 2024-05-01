WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hamas calls for exposing Israeli crimes against Palestinian workers
The group urged transport and port workers worldwide to stop dealing with Israeli shipping companies, and unions and syndicates to stage solidarity activities in support of Palestinian workers.
Israeli crimes and violations of workers’ rights have increased in light of the months-long Israeli onslaught on Gaza/ Photo: AA
May 1, 2024

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has called for exposing Israeli crimes against Palestinian workers as the world marks May Day, International Workers' Day.

In a statement on Wednesday marking the occasion, Hamas said "Palestinian workers are still subject to the worst forms of torture, persecution, siege, racism, and denial of basic rights."

It also said Israeli crimes and violations of workers’ rights have increased in light of the months-long Israeli onslaught on Gaza.

The group urged transport and port workers worldwide to stop dealing with Israeli shipping companies, and unions and syndicates to stage solidarity activities in support of Palestinian workers.

Israel has waged an unrelenting offensive on the Palestinian enclave since last October.

More than 34,500 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and thousands injured amid mass destruction and severe shortages of necessities.

More than six months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85 percent of the enclave’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel is also accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

RelatedAmid genocide warning from Amnesty, Israel plans Rafah assault
SOURCE:AA
