Hamas chief Ismail Haniya has said the Palestinian resistance group was studying a proposal for a truce in the nearly seven-month war raging in Gaza with a "positive spirit".

In a call to Egypt's intelligence chief Abbas Kamel, Haniya said on Thursday he "appreciated the role played by Egypt", which along with Qatar and the United States is mediating the talks, and "stressed the positive spirit of the movement in studying the ceasefire proposal", according to a statement on Hamas's official website.

The mediators have proposed a truce deal that would halt fighting for 40 days and exchange dozens of hostages for many more Palestinian prisoners, according to Britain.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, while visiting Israel on Wednesday, urged the Hamas to accept the truce plan.

"Hamas needs to say yes and needs to get this done," Blinken said, insisting that "if Hamas actually purports to care about the Palestinian people and wants to see an immediate alleviation of their suffering, it should take this deal".

But the outcome of the talks has remained highly uncertain, with back and forth over the number of hostages that could be released, and profound differences remaining over the aim of any agreement.

Hamas's goal remains an "end to this war", senior Hamas official Suhail al-Hindi said — a goal at odds with the stated position of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has vowed the army will keep fighting Hamas after a truce ends.

Cairo talks

Comments from other Hamas officials in recent days had suggested the movement's position on the truce proposal was "negative" for the time being.

But in his call on Thursday, Haniya confirmed that the movement's delegation would go back to Egypt "as soon as possible to complete the ongoing discussions".