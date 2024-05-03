Ukraine will, at some point, have to enter into talks with Russia to bring an end to their more than two-year-old war, a senior Ukrainian intelligence official has said in an interview, as the largest armed conflict in Europe since WW2 completes 800 days.

Major-General Vadym Skibitsky, deputy chief of Ukraine's HUR military intelligence directorate, told the Economist magazine on Thursday that talks would eventually be needed, as would be the case with any war.

"General Skibitsky says he does not see a way for Ukraine to win the war on the battlefield alone. Even if it were able to push Russian forces back to the borders — an increasingly distant prospect — it wouldn't end the war," the magazine wrote.

"Such wars can only end with treaties, he says. Right now, both sides are jockeying for the 'the most favourable position' ahead of potential talks. But meaningful negotiations can begin only in the second half of 2025 at the earliest," he guessed.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials have said Russia is not invited to a "peace summit" planned for Switzerland in June as there is no assurance that Moscow will bargain in good faith.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba appeared to echo Skibitsky's thoughts in a separate interview this week with Foreign Policy magazine, saying the goal of the June summit was "to unite countries who share principles and approaches that they will build further actions on.

"After that, communication with Russia may take place, and Russia can be part of the talks. Because you are right: In the end, you cannot put the war to an end without both parties."

Zelenskyy, in his new video address, described the June meeting as "practically the first real chance to start restoring a just peace".

"All our positions, on the battlefield, in diplomacy and in the information sphere, must be equally strong now," he said. "Our strength, our capabilities, our weapons, unity with partners — all this must work together. And it will work."