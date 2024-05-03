WORLD
4 MIN READ
Ukraine intel official 'doesn't see way' for Kiev to win war against Moscow
Major-General Vadym Skibitsky says wars like the one in Ukraine "only end with treaties", adding both Ukrainian and the Russian sides are currently jockeying for "most favourable position" ahead of potential talks.
Ukraine intel official 'doesn't see way' for Kiev to win war against Moscow
Ukrainian servicemen fire a howitzer toward Russian troops in Donetsk region / Photo: Reuters
May 3, 2024

Ukraine will, at some point, have to enter into talks with Russia to bring an end to their more than two-year-old war, a senior Ukrainian intelligence official has said in an interview, as the largest armed conflict in Europe since WW2 completes 800 days.

Major-General Vadym Skibitsky, deputy chief of Ukraine's HUR military intelligence directorate, told the Economist magazine on Thursday that talks would eventually be needed, as would be the case with any war.

"General Skibitsky says he does not see a way for Ukraine to win the war on the battlefield alone. Even if it were able to push Russian forces back to the borders — an increasingly distant prospect — it wouldn't end the war," the magazine wrote.

"Such wars can only end with treaties, he says. Right now, both sides are jockeying for the 'the most favourable position' ahead of potential talks. But meaningful negotiations can begin only in the second half of 2025 at the earliest," he guessed.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials have said Russia is not invited to a "peace summit" planned for Switzerland in June as there is no assurance that Moscow will bargain in good faith.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba appeared to echo Skibitsky's thoughts in a separate interview this week with Foreign Policy magazine, saying the goal of the June summit was "to unite countries who share principles and approaches that they will build further actions on.

"After that, communication with Russia may take place, and Russia can be part of the talks. Because you are right: In the end, you cannot put the war to an end without both parties."

Zelenskyy, in his new video address, described the June meeting as "practically the first real chance to start restoring a just peace".

"All our positions, on the battlefield, in diplomacy and in the information sphere, must be equally strong now," he said. "Our strength, our capabilities, our weapons, unity with partners — all this must work together. And it will work."

Recommended

Russian President Vladimir Putin and other senior officials say Ukraine is blocking any attempt at a settlement.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday said the June gathering could not be a "serious conference with serious expectations of some kind of results" without Russia's presence.

Dire situation in eastern Ukraine

In other developments, as the situation on the front line in eastern Ukraine is worsening, local defenders are so far holding firm against a concerted push by Russia's bigger and better-equipped forces, a senior Ukrainian military official said on Thursday.

Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for Ukrainian strategic command in the east of the country, said Russia has amassed troops in the Donetsk region in an effort to punch through the Ukrainian defensive line.

"The enemy is actively attacking along the entire front line, and in several directions, they have achieved certain tactical advances," he said on national television.

"The situation is changing dynamically."

Russia has pushed Ukraine onto the back foot on the battlefield as Kiev grapples with shortages of troops and ammunition.

Ukrainian forces are now racing to build more defensive fortifications at places along the around 1,000-kilometre front line.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer