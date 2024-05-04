WORLD
Russia says high-precision strikes hit Ukrainian military infrastructure
The defence ministry of Russia claimed that the strikes were in response to Ukraine's attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure.
Firefighters work at a site of a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine May 4, 2024. REUTERS/Vitalii Hnidyi / Photo: Reuters
May 4, 2024

The Russian Defense Ministry said that it carried out 25 group strikes on military objects in Ukraine over the past week.

The ministry said in a statement on Saturday that the strikes were carried out with high-precision weapons and drones in response to Ukraine's attacks on objects of Russia's energy infrastructure.

In the past weeks, Kiev hit several major oil refineries and fuel storages in Russia using drones, including in the cities of Krasnodar and Smolensk, and also in Tatarstan and other regions.

The ministry said a retaliatory attack targeted Ukraine's energy and transport infrastructure, enterprises of the military-industrial complex, storage sites for missiles and ammunition, as well as workshops for the production of unmanned boats and unmanned aerial vehicles.

"The points of temporary deployment of units of nationalist formations and foreign mercenaries, accumulations of Ukraine's armed forces manpower and military equipment were also hit," it said.

  1. Destruction of military assets

The ministry noted that over the past week, three Ukrainian settlements went under the control of the Russian forces -- Berdychi, Novobakhmutivka, and Semenivka.

In total, since the beginning of the "special military operation" 593 aircraft, 270 helicopters, 23,742 drones, 512 anti-aircraft missile systems, 15,911 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,279 multiple rocket launchers, 9,289 field artillery and mortars, as well as 21,471 military vehicles have been destroyed, it said.

Zelenskyy on 'wanted' list

On other hand, Russia added Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to its list of wanted criminals, a government database showed.

Zelenskyy appeared in the Russian interior ministry's "wanted" list, an online database of alleged criminals sought by the authorities.

It stated that the Ukrainian leader was wanted "under an article of the criminal code," without providing further details.

There was no immediate comment from Russian officials on why Zelenskyy had been added to the list.

SOURCE:AA
