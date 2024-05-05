Sunday, May 5, 2024

2248 GMT — Medics and first responders in Gaza have said 16 people were killed in Israeli air strikes in the southern city of Rafah, hours after Hamas rockets had killed three Israeli soldiers earlier in the day.

"The toll of martyrs in Rafah reached 16," Palestinian emergency first responders told AFP, adding that seven people from one family and nine from another were killed.

Medical sources confirmed two strikes they said took place at two different locations around the city.

2152 GMT — UN expresses regret over Israel's Al Jazeera closure

The UN criticised a decision by Israeli authorities to shut down the local offices of Al Jazeera television.

“We regret cabinet decision to close Al Jazeera in Israel. A free and independent media is essential to ensuring transparency and accountability. Now, even more so given tight restrictions on reporting from Gaza,” the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on X.

“Freedom of expression is a key human right,” said the OHCHR, urging the Israeli government to overturn the ban.

2132 GMT — Israeli defence chief urges Netanyahu to accept Gaza truce deal

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to approve an Egyptian proposal for a hostage swap and ceasefire in Gaza, according to local media.

Public broadcaster KAN reported Gallant said during a meeting of the country's Security Cabinet that the potential deal with Palestinian resistance group Hamas would be favourable and must be approved as "an opportunity to bring back the hostages held in Gaza."

According to the channel, Gallant personally urged Netanyahu to approve the deal.

During the meeting, the defence chief said: "We must bring back the hostages. I am not speaking about it publicly to avoid increasing the cost of the deal, but it must be approved."

1955 GMT — Israel army says three soldiers killed in rocket attack at Gaza

Israel's military has said a barrage of rockets fired from besieged Gaza towards the Kerem Shalom border crossing killed three soldiers and wounded a dozen others.

Three of the 12 wounded were in serious condition, the military told AFP.

The Qassam Brigades, armed wing of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, earlier claimed the rocket attack which led Israeli authorities to close the crossing, used to deliver aid into Gaza.

1831 GMT — Hezbollah attacks Israel after deadly south Lebanon strike

Official media in Lebanon said an Israeli strike on a southern village killed four family members, with Hezbollah announcing retaliatory attacks.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) said Sunday's strike in Mais al-Jabal killed "four people from a single family", reporting that the raid was carried out by Israeli aircraft.

It identified the dead as a man, a woman and their children aged 12 and 21, and said two other people were wounded.

1826 GMT — UN accuses Israel of denying Gaza aid access as famine takes hold

A top UN official accused Israel of continuing to deny the United Nations humanitarian access in Gaza, where the UN food chief warned a "full-blown famine" has taken hold in the north of the enclave of 2.3 million people.

While not a formal famine declaration, World Food Programme Executive Director Cindy McCain said - in an NBC News interview broadcast- that based on the "horror" on the ground: "There is famine, full-blown famine, in the north, and it's moving its way south."

Israel's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment on McCain's remarks.

1800 GMT — Egypt-hosted talks for Gaza ceasefire concluded: Hamas

Palestinian group Hamas said that a two-day round of talks in Egypt to reach a Gaza ceasefire and hostage swap had ended.

In a statement, Hamas said its delegation will leave the Egyptian capital, Cairo, tonight for consultations with the group’s leadership.

“The delegation conveyed the Hamas response to the Egyptian and Qatari mediators,” it added, without giving details about the content of the group’s response.

“Hamas is determined to reach an agreement that meets the national demands of our people,” the statement said.

Egypt’s state-run Al-Qahera News channel, citing a well-placed source, said Hamas will return to Cairo on Tuesday with a “final response” to an Egyptian proposal for a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

According to the source, all details related to the Gaza ceasefire were discussed between an Egyptian security delegation and the Hamas delegation.

The source cited “great progress ” in the talks, without providing any further details.

1646 GMT — World Central Kitchen serves 1M meals in Gaza since resuming operations

World Central Kitchen (WCK) has served 1 million meals after resuming operations in Gaza on Tuesday, the international food charity said.

"Because of the tireless work of our Palestinian team, WCK has served 1 million meals in Gaza since resuming cooking this week.

"Thanks to their efforts, we’ve provided 46 million plates of food through hot meals & food kits since first responding to the conflict," the WCK said on X.

The US-based charity had suspended its operations in Gaza after seven of its aid workers -- three British nationals, an Australian, a Polish national, a US-Canadian dual citizen and a Palestinian -- were killed in an Israeli strike on April 1.

1812 GMT — Israel ‘unaware’ of US decision to suspend ammunition shipment: Report

Israel is “unaware” of any US decision to put a hold on a shipment of ammunition to Israel, an Israeli source said Sunday.

Tel Aviv “is not aware of any US decision regarding stopping or reducing military support to Israel,” said the Israeli public broadcaster KAN, citing a political source.

“It is possible that one shipment or another will be delayed, but the flow continues and we are not aware of a political decision to stop it,” the source added.

US news website Axios, citing two Israeli officials, said the Biden administration last week put a hold on a shipment of US-made ammunition to Israel.

1628 GMT — Lawyers group files criminal complaint with ICC against Israel

A group of peace activist lawyers filed a criminal complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) against 12 Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for alleged crimes committed by Tel Aviv in Gaza.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on behalf of Lawyers for Peace, a group consisting of about 200 attorneys, lawyer Ibrahim Yildirim said they applied to the ICC Prosecutor's Office in The Hague against Prime Minister Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Foreign Minister Israel Katz, Minister for the Advancement of Women's Status May Golan, and seven senior commanders.

"Our application consists of 163 pages and is one of the most comprehensive among the criminal complaints filed so far. We have applied to the ICC Prosecutor's Office against a total of 12 Israeli officials," Yildirim said.

He underlined that the application text was prepared by a team of nine experts.

1626 GMT — Rafah invasion 'imminent', Israeli minister says

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that a planned ground attack on Rafah in southern Gaza is “imminent.”

“We are observing worrying signs that Hamas does not intend to reach an agreement with us," Gallant told army troops in central Gaza’s Netzarim Corridor.

"This means the operation in Rafah is imminent."

Despite growing international opposition, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to invade Rafah, home to more than 1.4 million displaced Palestinians, to defeat what he calls the “remaining Hamas battalions.”

Rafah is the last remaining area in Gaza where Israel has not yet formally announced the entry of its troops to continue the onslaught against Palestinians.

1558 GMT — Israel closes Gaza terminal to humanitarian aid after rocket fire

The Israeli army shut the Kerem Shalom crossing with Gaza to humanitarian aid following rocket fire from the besieged Palestinian enclave.

At least 10 Israelis were injured when a barrage of mortar shells was fired at a military site near the illegal settlement of Kerem Shalom, according to the Walla news portal. The Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

An Israeli military statement said the terminal between Israel and Gaza was closed to the passage of aid trucks.

1624 GMT — UNRWA chief says again barred entry to Gaza by Israel

The head of the UN agency for Palestinians, also known as UNRWA, said that Israeli authorities had barred him from entering Gaza for the second time in a week.

"Just this week, they have denied -- for the second time -- my entry to Gaza where I planned to be with our UNRWA colleagues including those on the front lines," Philippe Lazzarini wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

1550 GMT — US conducts humanitarian airdrops into Gaza

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) conducted another round of humanitarian airdrops into northern Gaza for civilians affected by Israel’s war on the enclave.

Planes dropped approximately 25,000 Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), CENTCOM wrote on X, adding the US has dropped nearly 1,170 tons of humanitarian assistance to date.

"During today's mission seven bundles landed in the sea. USCENTCOM does not assess civilian harm or damage to infrastructure at this time but continues to monitor the situation," it added.

1522 GMT — CIA chief to meet Qatar PM in Doha on mediation talks, source says

CIA Director William Burns is traveling to Doha to hold an emergency meeting with Qatar's prime minister, an official briefed on the talks said.

"Burns is on his way to Doha for an emergency meeting with the Qatari Prime Minister aimed at exerting maximum pressure on Israel and Hamas to continue negotiating," the source added.

1409 GMT — 2 killed, 6 injured as Israeli jets strike house in Gaza City

Two Palestinians were killed and six others seriously injured in a fresh Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, according to medical sources.

The attack targeted a house in the Zaytoun neighbourhood, the sources said.

Witnesses reported massive destruction in the area from the strike.

1322 GMT — 10 Israelis injured in rocket fire from Gaza: Israeli media

At least 10 Israelis were injured in a rocket fire from Gaza at a military site near the border with the Palestinian enclave, according to Israeli media.

Walla news portal said more than 20 mortar shells were fired at the site near the illegal settlement of Kerem Shalom.

Three of the injured were in serious condition, the broadcaster said.

Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said early Sunday that it had targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers near the Kerem Shalom settlement with short-range missiles.

1255 GMT — Hamas chief accuses Israel’s Netanyahu of hindering efforts to reach Gaza ceasefire