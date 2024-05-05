CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Deadly floods in Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul leave trail of destruction
More than 88,000 people have been forced from their homes in Rio Grande do Sul state while many more are waiting to be rescued from the rising waters and mudslides that have killed scores of Brazilians.
Deadly floods in Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul leave trail of destruction
Floods have destroyed roads and bridges in several areas. / Photo: AFP
May 5, 2024

The death toll from heavy rains that have inundated Brazil's southern state of Rio Grande do Sul has risen to at least 75, local authorities said.

The number of people still missing rose to 103 and more than 88,000 had been displaced, according to the state civil defence authority on Sunday.

It was investigating whether another six deaths were related to the storms, it added.

Storms in the past few days have affected about two-thirds of the nearly 500 towns and cities in the state, which borders Uruguay and Argentina.

Floods have destroyed roads and bridges in several areas.

The rains have also triggered landslides and the partial collapse of a dam at a small hydroelectric power plant.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to visit Rio Grande do Sul.

Recommended
RelatedFlood evacuations near 70,000 in Brazil amid surging death toll

  1. Evacuation efforts underway

The rainfall eased on Saturday night but was expected to continue for the next 24-36 hours, with authorities warning of landslides.

Authorities scrambled to evacuate swamped neighbourhoods as rescue workers used four-wheel-drive vehicles –– and even jet skis ––to manoeuvre through waist-deep water in search of the stranded.

Rio Grande do Sul Governor Eduardo Leite said his state, normally one of Brazil's most prosperous, would need a "Marshall Plan" of heavy investment to rebuild after the catastrophe.

Long lines formed as people tried to board buses in many places, although bus services to and from the city centre were cancelled.

The Porto Alegre International Airport suspended all flights for an undetermined period.

RelatedDeath toll from Brazil floods rises as officials warn 'much worse' is ahead
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter