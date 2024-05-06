WORLD
Putin orders nuclear drills to counter 'Western threats'
The announcement appears to be a warning to Ukraine’s Western allies about becoming more deeply involved in the more than two-year war.
 Putin orders nuclear drills involving troops based near Ukraine: defence ministry / Photo: AFP
May 6, 2024

President Vladimir Putin has ordered new nuclear weapons drills in the face of Western "threats," as a Ukrainian drone attack killed six people and wounded over 30 in Russia's Belgorod border region.

Russia's defence ministry said on Monday, the exercises would be held in the "near future" and involve the air force, navy and troops stationed near Ukraine.

Putin has upped his nuclear rhetoric, warning in an address to the nation in February there was a "real" risk of nuclear war.

The Kremlin meanwhile said the drills were a response to Western comments on sending troops to Ukraine.

The defence ministry said the drills were aimed at ensuring Russian territorial integrity in the face of "threats by certain Western officials".

"During the exercise, a set of measures will be taken to practise the preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons," it announced in a statement.

Non-strategic nuclear weapons, also known as tactical nuclear weapons, are designed for use on the battlefield and can be delivered via missiles.

Troops from the Southern Military District, which borders Ukraine and includes the occupied Ukrainian territories will take part in the drills, the ministry said.

Western officials have become increasingly alarmed by the Kremlin's nuclear rhetoric.

The announcement came as authorities in the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine reported the deadliest attack in weeks, as Kiev said Russian strikes left hundreds of thousands without power.

Deadly Belgorod attack

Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said two moving vans and a passenger car in the region "came under attack by Ukrainian kamikaze-drones."

"Unfortunately, six people died at the scene from their wounds as a result of the explosion," he said.

He said 35 others were wounded in the attack that took place near the village of Berezyovka some 30 kilometres from the Ukraine border.

Local authorities said the vehicles belonged to a meat production facility. Gladkov said two children were among the wounded and that one man was in "serious condition" and undergoing surgery.

He published an image of a bus with blown windows and a damaged roof.

Belgorod has come under an increasing number of fatal Ukrainian drone and missile attacks.

Moscow has been making steady gains in eastern Ukraine and stepped up its aerial attacks and shelling on Ukrainian border regions.

