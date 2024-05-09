WORLD
3 MIN READ
Europe must 'deliver' on promised military aid to Ukraine: EU official
Ukrainian officials and soldiers have repeatedly warned they lack ammunition to defend themselves against sustained Russian assaults as the war stretches into its third year.
Europe must 'deliver' on promised military aid to Ukraine: EU official
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kiev, Ukraine May 9, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
May 9, 2024

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola has urged Europe to follow through with the aid it has promised Ukraine and increase support to the war-torn country.

She was in Kiev on Europe Day to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who praised the European efforts but said Russia had used delays to gain momentum on the battlefield.

"We are painfully aware that Ukraine urgently needs more equipment and air-defence systems to defend itself against the aggressor," Metsola said on Thursday.

Ukrainian officials and soldiers have repeatedly warned they lack ammunition to defend themselves against sustained Russian assaults as the war stretches into its third year.

"We Europeans need to deliver, we need to take responsibility, we need to intensify our support," she said.

On Wednesday, EU member states agreed to use billions of euros in profits from frozen Russian central bank assets to arm Ukraine and fund its post-war reconstruction, which Kiev had been pushing for.

RelatedThree hurt in Russian airstrike on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Kiev

Delays in supplies

Recommended

The EU had also promised to provide Ukraine with one million shells by March 2024, but fell short of that target.

"There were supplies –– and once again, thank God and thank you –– but not in the amount that was voted," Zelenskyy said.

Ukrainian troops would be able to stop Russia's initiative in the east as soon as the aid arrived, he said, while warning that Russia was "taking advantage" of any delay.

He also praised the increase in Ukraine's domestic production of weapons.

Zelenskyy and Metsola held the news conference in Kiev as Russia celebrated its annual Victory Day marking the Soviet Union's defeat of Germany in World War II.

At the end of the conference, air raid sirens sounded.

"This is (Russia's) real attitude to peace. Their real attitude to the fight against Nazism," Zelenskyy said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer