Landslide triggered by heavy rains kills several children in Vietnam
Vietnam's capital city experienced heavy rain, lightning and thunder for more than an hour, flooding streets and burying the children, who were aged between three and five years old
The rain caused the sudden landslide in Bai Trai commune, in the suburbs of Hanoi. / Photo: VnExpress / Others
May 13, 2024

Three young children have been killed in a landslide in Hanoi after soil and rocks fell from a hill onto a play centre after heavy rain.

"The kids were playing there when the accident happened," a resident said on Monday.

Vietnam's capital city experienced heavy rain, lightning and thunder for more than an hour on Sunday evening, flooding streets and disrupting traffic.

The rain caused the sudden landslide in Bai Trai commune, in the suburbs of Hanoi.

"The soil from the hill made the wall of the building collapse, burying the children," who were aged between three and five years old, the woman said, refusing to be named.

State media said soil filled the play area when the 10-metre-long wall gave way.

Rescuers extricated their bodies by 0430 GMT, state media reported.

Scientists have warned extreme weather is being intensified by global warming.

