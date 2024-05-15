Marking the Palestinian Nakba Day, Amnesty International has said that mass forced displacement in Gaza highlights the urgent need for Israel to uphold Palestinians' right to return their homeland.

"Generations of Palestinians across the occupied territories are deeply scarred by the trauma of being uprooted and dispossessed multiple times and with no prospect of return to their homes," Erika Guevara Rosas, senior director for Research, Advocacy, Policy and Campaigns at Amnesty International, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement marks the 76th anniversary of Nakba, or Catastrophe, when tens of thousands of Palestinians were expelled from their homes and lands in 1948 to make way for the creation of Israel.

Touching on the current situation in Gaza where some 2 million Palestinians have been displaced, Rosas stated that it is "utterly harrowing" to see the scenes of the 1948 Nakba repeat themselves in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

This Nakba day the fate of Palestinians is more perilous than ever – dispossessed and subjected to systematic human rights violations under a brutal occupation – with those in Gaza also facing the imminent risk of genocide," she noted.

Israel's brutality in Gaza