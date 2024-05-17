Three foreign tourists and one Afghan citizen were killed by gunmen in Afghanistan's central Bamyan province, the country's Interior Ministry has said.

Four foreign nationals and three Afghans were also injured in the attack when gunmen opened fire, said ministry's spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qaniee on Friday. Four people have been arrested, he said.

The nationality of the tourists and the identity of the attackers were not immediately clear.

Mountainous Bamyan is home to a UNESCO World Heritage site and the remains of two giant Buddha statues, which were blown up by the Taliban during their previous rule in 2001.