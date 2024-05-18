With 18 more casualties, the death toll from heavy rains and floods in Afghanistan has reached 400, authorities said.

At least 18 people lost their lives in the floods in Faryab province on the Turkmenistan border of Afghanistan, while the number of fatalities from floods caused by heavy rains in the country's northern provinces in recent weeks reached 400, Faryab Governorate spokesperson Ismetullah Muradi told Kabul-based Tolo News.

Muradi also mentioned that more than 2,000 hectares of agricultural land have been spoiled, over 1,000 houses damaged, and more than 300 animals have perished.

At least 50 people lost their lives and dozens were missing due to floods caused by heavy rains in Ghor province.

Loss of life and property

Last week, heavy floods in northern Afghanistan, primarily in Baghlan, Badakhshan, and Takhar provinces, resulted in severe losses.