Tens of thousands of mostly opposition supporters protested Sunday against Mexico’s president in the capital's vast colonial-era main plaza ahead of the June presidential election.

The protesters in Mexico City carried signs saying “We are Mexicans,” referring to what they claim are attempts by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to "divide the country".

The protest was originally called to defend independent electoral agencies the president wants to reduce or de-fund. But many protesters carried banners supporting opposition candidate Xochitl Galvez.

Former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum of the president's Morena party appears to be leading the race going into the June 2 vote.

'Divided country'