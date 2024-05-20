WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran's Raisi, FM found dead at helicopter crash site: state media
Iran's President Raisi was accompanied by Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian, the governor of Iran's East Azerbaijan province and other officials and bodyguards.
Iran's Raisi, FM found dead at helicopter crash site: state media
An ambulance and other vehicles drive on a foggy road following a crash of a helicopter carrying Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi in Varzaqan, East Azerbaijan province. / Photo: Reuters
May 20, 2024

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country's foreign minister and others have been found dead at the site of a helicopter crash after an hourslong search through a foggy, mountainous region of the country's northwest, state media reported.

Raisi was 63.

State TV gave no immediate cause for the crash in Iran's East Azerbaijan province.

Iranian Deputy President for Executive Affairs Mohsen Mansouri has also confirmed the death of the Iranian president.

The incident comes as Iran under Raisi and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei launched an unprecedented drone-and-missile attack on Israel last month and has enriched uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels.

Iranian President Raisi was accompanied by Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian, the governor of Iran's East Azerbaijan province and other officials and bodyguards, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

One local government official used the word "crash," but others referred to either a "hard landing" or an "incident."

Recommended

Early Monday morning, Turkish authorities released what they described as drone footage showing what appeared to be a fire in the wilderness that they "suspected to be the wreckage of a helicopter."

The coordinates listed in the footage put the fire some 20 kilometres (12 miles) south of the Azerbaijan-Iranian border on the side of a steep mountain.

Footage released by the IRNA early Monday showed what the agency described as the crash site, across a steep valley in a green mountain range.

Soldiers speaking in the local Turkic language said: "There it is, we found it."

Shortly after, state TV in an on-screen scrolling text said: "There is no sign of life from people on board."

It did not elaborate, but the semiofficial Tasnim news agency showed rescuers using a small drone to fly over the site, with them speaking among themselves saying the same thing. The footage showed the tail of the helicopter and the brunt of debris all around it.

State television's main channel aired the prayers nonstop.

RelatedWho is Ebrahim Raisi, whose helicopter crashed in western Iran?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide will come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal