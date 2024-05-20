Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country's foreign minister and others have been found dead at the site of a helicopter crash after an hourslong search through a foggy, mountainous region of the country's northwest, state media reported.

Raisi was 63.

State TV gave no immediate cause for the crash in Iran's East Azerbaijan province.

Iranian Deputy President for Executive Affairs Mohsen Mansouri has also confirmed the death of the Iranian president.

The incident comes as Iran under Raisi and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei launched an unprecedented drone-and-missile attack on Israel last month and has enriched uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels.

Iranian President Raisi was accompanied by Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian, the governor of Iran's East Azerbaijan province and other officials and bodyguards, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

One local government official used the word "crash," but others referred to either a "hard landing" or an "incident."