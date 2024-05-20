Palestinians in besieged Gaza have expressed frustration and anger about the International Criminal Court's [ICC] request to arrest three Hamas leaders.

"My opinion about the ICC decision is that they've equated the victim with the executioner, they made victim and executioner equal. The criminal Netanyahu and Gantz who have killed the people of Palestine, [equal to] the ones who have [the Palestinians] resisted and demanded their rights," said Yasser al Satari in Rafah on Monday.

"The homeland is our right and we must demand our right. If [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar and [Ismail] Haniyeh... generations will not stop demanding their rights. How can it be that those who resist and call for the liberation of their homeland become criminal? And the criminal become the protector?!"

Displaced Palestinian Mohammad Abdel of Nuseirat camp said those who are defending their land cannot be considered war criminals.

"Those who should be punished are America and Israel. Israel occupied us in '48. So if someone comes into my house, am I not to defend myself? I am supposed to defend myself with all resources God created in this world — with weapons, with peace - I should take what is mine," he said.

"The ICC is aligned with the occupation and aligned with America."

The ordinary Palestinians were reacting to ICC prosecutor Karim Khan's request to the court to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defence chief Yoav Gallant, and also for three Hamas leaders for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

October 7 blitz

In a statement issued after over seven months of war in Gaza, Khan said he had reasonable grounds to believe that the five men "bear criminal responsibility" for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The Hamas leaders are chief Yahya Sinwar; Mohammed Al-Masri, the commander-in-chief of the military wing of Hamas who is widely known as Deif and Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas' Political Bureau.