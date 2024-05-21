The first trial in France of officials of the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad is to begin on Tuesday, with three top security officers to be tried in absentia for complicity in crimes against humanity and war crimes.

The Paris Criminal Court will try the three officials for their role in the deaths of two French Syrian men, Mazzen Dabbagh and his son Patrick, arrested in Damascus in 2013.

"For the first time, French courts will address the crimes of the Syrian authorities, and will try the most senior members of the authorities to ever be prosecuted since the outbreak of the Syrian revolution in March 2011," said the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH).

The war between Assad's regime and armed opposition groups erupted after the government repressed peaceful pro-democracy protests in 2011. The conflict has killed more than half a million people, displaced millions, and ravaged Syria's economy and infrastructure.

Trials into the abuses of the Syrian regime have taken place elsewhere in Europe, notably in Germany. But in those cases, the people prosecuted held lower ranks and were present at the hearings.

Ali Mamlouk, former head of the National Security Bureau, Jamil Hassan, former director of the Air Force intelligence service, and Abdel Salam Mahmoud, former head of investigations for the service in Damascus, are subject to international arrest warrants and will be tried in absentia.

Scheduled to last four days, the hearings will be filmed.