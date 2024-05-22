Norway, Ireland and Spain have recognised a Palestinian state in a historic move that drew condemnation from Israel and jubilation from the Palestinians. Israel ordered back its ambassadors from Norway and Ireland.

It was a lightning cascade of announcements on Wednesday. First was Norway, whose Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said "there cannot be peace in the Middle East if there is no recognition."

Gahr Store said the Scandinavian country will officially recognise a Palestinian state as of May 28. "By recognising a Palestinian state, Norway supports the Arab peace plan," he said.

Several European Union countries have in the past weeks indicated that they plan to make the recognition, arguing a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace in the region.

Norway, which is not a member of the European Union but mirror its moves, has been an ardent supporter of a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

"Palestine has a fundamental right to an independent state," the Norwegian government leader said.

The move comes as Israeli forces have led assaults on the northern and southern edges of Gaza in May, causing a new exodus of hundreds of thousands of people, and sharply restricted the flow of aid, raising the risk of famine.

The Scandinavian country "will therefore regard Palestine as an independent state with all the rights and obligations that entails," Gahr Store said.

The development comes more than 30 years after the first Oslo agreement was signed in 1993.

Since then, "the Palestinians have taken important steps towards a two-state solution," the Norwegian government said.

It said that the World Bank determined that a Palestinian state had met key criteria to function as a state in 2011, that national institutions have been built up to provide the population with important services.

"The war in Gaza and the constant expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank still mean that the situation in Palestine is more difficult than it has been in decades," the Norwegian government said.

'Historic and important day'