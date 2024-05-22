WORLD
Israeli forces move deeper into Gaza's Rafah amid intense night blitz
Residents and fighters say tanks have taken up new positions further west than before along the southern border fence with Egypt.
Israel's assault on Rafah on Gaza's southern edge has set hundreds of thousands of people fleeing / Photo: Reuters
May 22, 2024

Israeli tanks have advanced to the edge of a crowded district in the heart of Rafah during one of the most intense nights of bombardment of the southern Gaza city since Israel launched its offensive there this month.

Residents and fighters said tanks had taken up new positions on Wednesday further west than before along the southern border fence with Egypt, and were now stationed on the edge of the Yibna neighbourhood at the centre of Rafah. They had not yet entered the district as fighting had been intense.

The Israeli invasion of Rafah on Gaza's southern edge has set hundreds of thousands of people fleeing what had been a refuge for half of the enclave's 2.3M people. It has also cut off the main access routes for aid into Gaza, drawing international fears of mass casualties and famine.

Israel says its troops have been slowly moving into the eastern outskirts of Rafah since the start of the month.

Hamas's armed wing Qassam Brigades said it had struck two armoured troop carriers at a gate along the border fence with anti-tank rockets.

'Limited push'

Palestinian residents said Israeli drones were firing into the Yibna suburb and had opened fire overnight on fishing boats on the beach of Rafah causing some to catch fire.

"There has been no stopping of Israeli fire all night, from drones, helicopters, warplanes, and tanks," said one resident of Rafah, asking for his name to be withheld to protect his security.

"Tanks made a limited push southeast, still limited but they have advanced under heavy fire all night," he told Reuters via a chat app.

There was no immediate word from the Israeli military on Rafah. It claimed it had killed several Hamas members in targeted assaults in Khan Younis just north of Rafah, and in northern Gaza where its troops have returned in a major operation in an area where they said they had dismantled Hamas months ago.

UNRWA, the main United Nations agency in Gaza, estimated as of Monday that more than 800,000 people had fled Rafah since Israel began targeting the city in early May, despite international pleas for restraint.

