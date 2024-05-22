A space colonisation race among powerful states is raging in the skies above according to reports from Washington DC.

Last week a “counterspace weapon”, possibly capable of attacking other satellites in earth’s lower orbit was released by Russia, US intelligence officials revealed.

The COSMOS 2576, a Russian military “inspector” spacecraft, was launched alongside at least nine other satellites by Moscow, and was quick to pursue a US spy satellite called USA 314 operated by National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), said American officials.

"Russia deployed this new counter space weapon into the same orbit as a US government satellite,” said Pentagon spokesman Brig Gen Pat Ryder on Tuesday evening, referring to the incident.

"We have a responsibility to be ready to protect and defend the domain, the space domain, and ensure continuous and uninterrupted support to the Joint and Combined Force," Ryan added.

In 2019 and 2022, Russia also deployed other anti-satellite “weapons” into space and COSMOS 2576 shares similar characteristics to those previous launches, according to the US.

Moscow confirmed the recent satellite deployment. Soyuz-2.1b launched a spacecraft "in the interests of the defence ministry of the Russian Federation".

But these recent acts of space surveillance and colonisation are nothing new. In the 21st century, experts started using the term “space colonisation” as different states from the West to Russia and China began deploying their spacecraft and satellites into outer space.

Has the Ukraine war led to the Russian deployment?

Recent Russian space deployment might also be related to increasing American satellite-linked intelligence sharing with Kiev to help Ukrainian military with which Moscow has fought pitched battles since February 2022.

At the very beginning of the Ukraine war, when Russian forces launched a lightning campaign to claim Kiev, American satellite companies like Maxar Technologies, which shared the images of a 40 mile-long Russian convoy stuck in traffic heading towards the capital with Ukrainian officials, played a critical role to stall the early advance of Moscow’s forces.