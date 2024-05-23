US President Joe Biden has said he would make Kenya a major non-NATO ally as he hosted Kenyan counterpart William Ruto for a lavish state visit aimed at competing with Russia and China for influence in Africa.

Rolling out the red carpet with a gala dinner and an Oval Office meeting on Thursday, Biden matched pomp with a string of deals on security, climate and debt for the first African leader to receive a Washington state visit in 15 years.

Announcing his plan to make Kenya the first major non-NATO ally in sub-Saharan Africa, Biden said the move was the "fulfillment of years of collaboration" against the Daesh and Al-Shabaab terror groups.

The move, which will see Kenya join 18 other such allies including Pakistan, Israel, Brazil and Ukraine, boosts military and diplomatic links, although without a formal security pact.

Biden also thanked Kenya for agreeing to lead an upcoming international police mission to Haiti, where months of gang violence have left the tiny Caribbean nation on America's doorstep in a political and humanitarian crisis.

Ruto said that "in Joe Biden, Kenya and Africa have a strong and committed friend."

Russia, China place US on back foot

The Kenyan president's visit comes as the United States and ally France are on the back foot in Africa, where massive Chinese investments and aggressive use by Russia of shadowy paramilitary groups are changing the geopolitical balance.