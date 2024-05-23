WORLD
4 MIN READ
Biden woos Kenya's Ruto with major non-NATO ally status on US visit
Currently, Pakistan, Qatar, Israel and 15 other countries share that designation.
Biden woos Kenya's Ruto with major non-NATO ally status on US visit
Biden (R) and Ruto participate in a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on May 22, 2024. / Photo: AFP / Photo: Reuters
May 23, 2024

US President Joe Biden has said he would make Kenya a major non-NATO ally as he hosted Kenyan counterpart William Ruto for a lavish state visit aimed at competing with Russia and China for influence in Africa.

Rolling out the red carpet with a gala dinner and an Oval Office meeting on Thursday, Biden matched pomp with a string of deals on security, climate and debt for the first African leader to receive a Washington state visit in 15 years.

Announcing his plan to make Kenya the first major non-NATO ally in sub-Saharan Africa, Biden said the move was the "fulfillment of years of collaboration" against the Daesh and Al-Shabaab terror groups.

The move, which will see Kenya join 18 other such allies including Pakistan, Israel, Brazil and Ukraine, boosts military and diplomatic links, although without a formal security pact.

Biden also thanked Kenya for agreeing to lead an upcoming international police mission to Haiti, where months of gang violence have left the tiny Caribbean nation on America's doorstep in a political and humanitarian crisis.

Ruto said that "in Joe Biden, Kenya and Africa have a strong and committed friend."

Russia, China place US on back foot

The Kenyan president's visit comes as the United States and ally France are on the back foot in Africa, where massive Chinese investments and aggressive use by Russia of shadowy paramilitary groups are changing the geopolitical balance.

Recommended

Biden and Ruto repeatedly stressed common "democratic values" and their desire to share leadership on issues of climate change, political instability and debt distress.

The two leaders also issued a "joint vision statement" on reducing the mounting debts of developing countries and the handicap it represents for African countries trying to grow their economies.

The 81-year-old US president further welcomed Ruto's "mutual support" for Ukraine, which is one of the current 18 non-NATO allies and is receiving Western military aid as it battles Russia's invasion.

Africa has often been on the back burner for US diplomats but the continent now presents a growing headache in Washington.

Russia has established new footholds — most recently in Niger, where the United States has agreed to withdraw its 1,000 troops, while Russian troops come in.

The United States also faces competition from China, which has pumped billions in infrastructure money into Africa for the past two decades.

Ruto's White House visit meanwhile represents a major turnaround for the Kenyan, who was previously accused by the International Criminal Court of crimes against humanity over violence after Kenya's 2007-8 election.

The case was dropped after the prosecutor complained of a campaign of witness intimidation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide will come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal