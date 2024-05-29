Wednesday, May 29, 2024

1907 GMT — The Palestinian envoy at the UN has emphasised the grim situation in Gaza, as he called on the Security Council to uphold its duty to protect the redline set for Gaza.

"If we decide to hold a funeral every single day for each Palestinian killed in the last eight months, it will take us 100 years to honour them all," said Majed Bamya, the deputy permanent representative of Palestine to the UN at a Security Council session on Palestine.

Stressing that there is barely anything left standing in Gaza, Bamya said: "Israel has destroyed everything."

"But there is everything left still in Gaza; 2.3 million people who have been in a constant battle with death for the last eight months. They are the victims. But they are also heroes because they refuse to surrender to death," he added.

More updates 👇

1905 GMT — Israel using tunnel claims to 'justify' Rafah offensive: Egypt media

Israel is using claims of tunnels under Egypt's border with Gaza as cover for its Rafah offensive, the state-linked Al-Qahera News has reported, citing a "high-level Egyptian source".

"There is no truth to Israeli media reports of the existence of tunnels on the Egyptian border with Gaza," the source told Al-Qahera, which is linked to state intelligence.

"Israel is using these allegations to justify continuing the operation on the Palestinian city of Rafah and prolonging the war for political purposes."

1901 GMT — US reiterates call for Israel to seek alternative to 'operation' in Rafah

The US has reiterated its call for Israel to find an alternative to its operation in the southern Gazan city of Rafah.

"We continue to believe there are alternatives to a major operation that would better advance Israel’s goal of the enduring defeat of Hamas, and also protect innocent Palestinians," US Deputy Permanent Representative to UN Robert Wood said at a UN Security Council session on Palestine.

Noting the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) latest ruling that ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt operation in Rafah, Wood said the ruling "echoes the US position that Israel must avoid a major attack in the heart of Rafah that would put huge numbers of civilians at risk."

1821 GMT — Flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza dropped by 67% since May 7: UN

The UN has reported that aid deliveries to Gaza have decreased by 67 percent since the closure of the Rafah crossing on May 7.

"Our colleagues in the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) tell us that widespread Israeli bombardments continue to be reported. Ground incursions and heavy fighting are also affecting northern, central and southern Gaza," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters at a news conference.

Saying that "the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza has dropped by 67 percent since the seventh of May," Dujarric attributed this primarily to the closure of the Rafah border crossing.

Dujarric also stated that health and service facilities are shutting down one by one and that displacement due to the attacks is also affecting the distribution of resources.

1722 GMT — 'Systematic postponement' of a two-state solution should end: Macron

France's President Emmanuel Macron has said there should be an end to the "systematic postponement" both of the implementing of a two-state solution in Israel-Palestine conflict and the setting up of a Palestinian state.

"(Macron) asserted France's commitment to work, with its European and Arab partners, on a shared vision of peace that offers security guarantees to Palestinians and Israelis," the French presidential palace said in a statement in the wake of a phone exchange between the French president and his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas.

This process should entail "a perspective of recognising the Palestinian State in a useful dynamic," the Elysee added.

1708 GMT — Houthis downed MQ-9 drone in Yemen's Maareb: official

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis downed a MQ-9 drone in Yemen's southeastern province of Maareb, the group's military spokesperson Yahya Sarea has said in a televised speech.

1658 GMT — Netanyahu 'sowing false illusions' over Rafah offensive: Israeli minister

Israeli War Cabinet Minister Gadi Eisenkot has accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of sowing false illusions about the ongoing military offensive in Rafah in southern Gaza.

During the annual Meir Dagan conference at the Netanya Academic College, Eisenkot attacked Netanyahu "for creating and pushing the concept of 'total victory' against Hamas."

"Anyone who says that we’ll disband a few battalions in Rafah and then bring back the hostages is sowing a false illusion," he added in statements cited by The Times of Israel newspaper.

1646 GMT — WFP warns its ability to help in Gaza 'deteriorating'

The World Food Program (WFP) has called for an "urgent" ceasefire in Gaza and warned that its ability to help the people of the besieged Palestinian enclave is "deteriorating."

"People and children displaced in Rafah and across Gaza are beyond exhausted. And our ability to help them is deteriorating with every passing hour, every passing day," WFP said on X.

"We need an urgent ceasefire NOW," it said, adding that Rafah is "burning."

1635 GMT — Israel claims its forces have seized control of Gaza's entire border with Egypt

Israel's military has claimed it has seized control of a strategic corridor that runs along the length of Gaza’s border with Egypt. The military had no further immediate details.

Known as the Philadelphi Corridor, the narrow strip is about 100 metres (yards) wide in parts and runs the 14-kilometre (8.6-mile) length of the Gaza side of the border with Egypt. It includes the Rafah crossing into Egypt.

1626 GMT — New UN draft on Gaza war will not help anything: US

The United States is wary of a new UN resolution on the war in Gaza, its deputy ambassador has said as a draft seeks an immediate ceasefire and a halt to Israel's offensive in Rafah.

Algeria called an urgent UN Security Council meeting after an Israeli strike killed 45 people at a tent camp in Rafah for displaced people on Sunday, drawing international condemnation.

"We've said from the beginning that any kind of additional product on the situation right now probably is not going to be helpful," deputy US envoy Robert Wood told reporters, referring to a text from the council.

"It's not going to change the situation on the ground."

1625 GMT — Israel needs post-war plan 'as quickly as possible': Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that Israel needed a post-war plan as soon as possible after a senior Israeli official predicted that fighting in Gaza would last until the end of the year.

"In the absence of a plan for the day after, there won't be a day after. And this is where we need to go, and (what) we need to get, as quickly as possible," Blinken told reporters on a visit to Moldova.

Such a plan would ensure that Israel is not in control of Gaza's security in the long term, he said.

"If it is, it will simply have an enduring insurgency on his hands for as far as one can see into the future," Blinken said.

1621 GMT — Unprecedented surge in conscription refusals amid Gaza war: Israeli group

An Israeli left-wing movement has reported an unprecedented rise in the number of Israelis refusing to serve in the military amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

The Israeli military imposes imprisonment on those who refuse conscription.

The Yesh Gvul (There is a Limit) group shared a statement on X featuring testimony from Sophia Or, one of the Israelis refusing military service.

"I am ready to continue paying the price and sit in prison if it prevents the dehumanization from going on in complete silence. I must read, even from prison: they are human! (Palestinians)," said Or, who has served a prison sentence for refusing military service.

"There is a huge difference between an army that carries out justified missions…and an army (the Israeli military) whose entire activity is full of injustices," she added.

1601 GMT — 'There is no time to waste’: UN Mideast envoy calls for immediate truce

The UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process has sounded the alarm on Gaza, saying there is no time to lose while urging for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages.

"There is no time to waste. We must reach an agreement to release the hostages and put in place an immediate cease-fire," Tor Wennesland told a UN Security Council session on Palestine.

Noting that the UN maintains its regular contact with everyone involved in the Gaza conflict, Wennesland said: "A sustained ceasefire will be critical to a full-scale humanitarian and early recovery response to meet the immense needs in Gaza."

1533 GMT — Israel advances bill to revoke immunities, privileges of UN refugee agency

The Knesset (Israel’s parliament) has passed a preliminary reading of a bill to revoke the immunities and privileges granted to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

The bill, which requires three additional readings to become law, is part of what Palestinian, UN, and international entities describe as an Israeli campaign to dismantle the UN agency and liquidate the refugee issue.

1448 GMT — Norway condemns Israeli attack on Rafah, urges Tel Aviv to respect ICJ ruling

Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide has condemned Israel’s attack on Rafah, in southern Gaza, calling the situation “catastrophic and unacceptable” and calling on the UN Security Council to act swiftly.

"The development in Rafah is catastrophic and unacceptable. We have warned in the strongest possible terms against the consequences of an attack for the people of Rafah," Eide said in a statement.

“The situation is unbearable, the war must end,” he added.

1446 GMT — US tells UN: Israel undermines goals with civilian harm in Gaza

Israel must do more to protect innocent Palestinians in Gaza and more must be done to ensure humanitarian aid gets into the enclave and can be safely distributed, US Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Robert Wood has said.

"The continued pattern of significant civilian harm resulting from incidents like Sunday's air strikes undermines Israel's strategic goals in Gaza," Wood told the UN Security Council.

1441 GMT — US-manufactured munition employed in lethal Rafah strike: Report

An analysis of video footage and a review by explosive weapons experts have revealed that munitions manufactured in the US were used in a deadly Israeli air strike Sunday on a displacement camp in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah.

Videos that show tents engulfed in flames following the strike on the "Kuwait Peace Camp 1" were geolocated.

In one video on social media, which was confirmed to be the same location by matching details such as the camp's entrance sign and ground tiles, the tail of a US-made GBU-39 small-diameter bomb (SDB) is visible, according to four experts who reviewed the footage.

1412 GMT — Türkiye expects Italy to recognise Palestinian statehood

The Turkish president has expressed hope that Italy would take a "fair stance" like Spain, Ireland and Norway, and recognise Palestinian statehood.

In a phone call, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni that he wishes Rome to be “on the right side of history,” Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said on X.

"Pressure should be increased to stop Israel's brutal attacks against Palestine and to force the Israeli administration to comply with international law," the directorate quoted Erdogan as saying.

1404 GMT — World Central Kitchen suspends main operations in Gaza

World Central Kitchen has said that "ongoing attacks" in the Israeli offensive on Rafah had forced it to suspend operation of its main kitchen there.

The group also is having to move many of its smaller kitchens farther north in Gaza, away from the offensive, it said in a post on X.

1358 GMT — Three children, one woman killed in Israeli air strike on Rafah shelter

Three children and a woman were killed in an Israeli air strike on a shelter for displaced people in northern Rafah in southern Gaza, according to witnesses.

Bodies of the victims were transported to the European Hospital in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, while civil defence teams were searching the rubble for survivors, witnesses said.

The attack came shortly after at least 20 people were injured in Israeli shelling of a group of civilians near humanitarian aid warehouses in eastern Rafah.

1337 GMT — Yemen's Houthis target six ships in three seas

Yemen's Houthis have targeted six ships in three different seas, including the Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier Laax which was damaged after reporting a Houthi missile attack off the coast of Yemen, the Iran-backed group has said.

The Laax was attacked on Tuesday. The Houthis also launched attacks against the Morea and Sealady vessels in the Red Sea, the Alba and Maersk Hartford in the Arabian Sea and the Minvera Antonia in the Mediterranean, military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised speech.

They promised to attack any ships sailing towards Israeli ports, even in the Mediterranean.

1310 GMT — Israel's war on Gaza to continue until early 2025: Tel Aviv

The Gaza war will not end this year and will continue until early 2025, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's national security adviser has said.

Tzachi Hanegbi told the Israeli public broadcaster KAN that the war is expected to continue for another seven months.