Colombia's congress has passed a bill banning bullfighting, a popular yet controversial pastime in the South American country with hundreds of events drawing thousands of spectators every year.

If approved by President Gustavo Petro, who has in the past supported restrictions on bullfighting, the ban will come into effect in 2027.

The lower house gave the bill the green light with a 93-2 vote on Tuesday.

"Obviously, bullfighters will sue," said Colombian Senator Andrea Padilla, in a post on X, calling the decision a "historic step."

"We will be there to defend it!" she added.

The law would bring Colombia in line with other countries in the region that have banned bullfighting, including Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay and Guatemala.

Leading up to 2027, the state would be required to help find alternative employment options for the tens of thousands of people estimated to be affected from the ban.